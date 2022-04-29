County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Alan Thompson

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I run for this position because of my passion for public service and my desire to be part of the continued forward progress of Cabarrus County. I do not run with a grudge or a single issue in mind, but rather run with a commitment to listen in order to be sure the needs of our citizens and community partners are heard while keeping Cabarrus County positioned as the best place to live, visit and conduct business. I have made the decision to run because I believe I have been led to this, and I believe it is important to stand for what you believe while doing the work that needs to be done in a way that demonstrates high levels of integrity, professionalism and commitment. A chance to serve … a chance to make a difference is why I run for this office.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I love God, I love my country, I love my family, and I love Cabarrus County. This is my home … my life has been one of a commitment to service in Cabarrus County, serving the community as a volunteer, retiring with 30 years of service from Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services, serving as a pastor, Army National Guard veteran, educator, and serving on many boards and community engagement activities. I am committed to servant leadership with a focus on keeping Cabarrus County first … looking out for the interests of the citizens, county, county employees, public safety, agriculture and business while encouraging and managing growth in a positive way that is mutually beneficial to all involved. I believe my conservative values, experience in public safety leadership, familiarity with county government at a director level, community engagement, and skills in collaboration position me as an excellent candidate for the position. I believe I understand the connection between economic development with large and small business alike in relation to the overall health and growth of the county, and I believe proper balance has created the success we see in this county. I also believe it is important to promote continued sustainability through agricultural activities and education as we look to the future. Additionally, my connection to the outdoors and shooting sports on a number of levels demonstrates my strong support for the 2nd Amendment.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Areas for continued focus include responsible growth, infrastructure expansion, support of public safety providers, quality education, mental health resources, child advocacy, veteran services, and keeping taxes at a level appropriate for expected services. I believe it is important to continue listening as we keep our eyes to the future.