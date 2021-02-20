GIRLS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy shakes off weeklong rust and rallies to reach NCISAA semifinals

“They were tired of beating up on each other in practice. If we’d have had a (first-round) game, I think we would have played a lot better than we did today. It took us until the second half to get going, and that’s when (senior wing) Raegan (Dickens) took over the third quarter for us and got us that lead.”

The Eagles trailed 16-11 at the intermission but got a spark when Dickens scored six of her team-high 16 points in that crucial third period. Concord Academy put up 17 points total in the quarter, but more impressively, limited the Furies to just eight.

Dickens said it wasn’t a coincidence that the Eagles got hot at that time.

“Once we picked up our defense, the shots starting falling,” said Dickens, who also snared a team-best 12 rebounds.

“It wasn’t a great shooting night for us, but we picked it up defensively, and that’s where it all starts.”

After its 11-point output in the first half, the Eagles went on to put up 34 in the second half and effectively shut down Forsyth Country Day scoring opportunities. Dickens and Raven Lexander had two steals each, and Lexander added a blocked shot.