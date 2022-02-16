GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ward ready to lead Eagles back to glory

CONCORD – Zoey Ward has come a long way from Gastonia Ashbrook High School.
When the young forward transferred to Concord Academy in 2020-21 after a standout two seasons with the Greenwave, there was no question she was talented.
But how good would she be? Eagles head coach Bill Middlebrooks was not quite sure until, he says, they were in the thick of their 3A private-school state championship run.
“(I realized Ward was special) toward the end of last season,” Middlebrooks recalled. “We played a couple of teams that were ranked in the nation, and Zoey held her own.”
Ward went on to play a key role in the Eagles securing their first state championship, excelling with a group that finished 18-2 overall.
Now, the junior is seen by many as one of the top girls basketball players in the state, regardless of classification.
“This girl has unbelievable talent,” Middlebrooks said of his star player. “She can shoot, she is strong enough to take somebody inside, and she can handle the basketball.”
Middlebrooks says the Eagles try to have Ward play any of the five positions. He believes she has the skills to handle her own on both ends of the floor, regardless of the matchup.
“(Ward) has been shooting the ball well and is making great decisions,” Middlebrooks said. “We play her all over the court.”
And as the Eagles (20-9) begin their bid tonight against Cary Christian School for their second straight title, they are turning to Ward, as the 6-foot forward is averaging teams bests of 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. at Concord Academy.
In last year’s state championship run, the Eagles had three seniors serve as starters and carry much of the leadership burden: Kaylan Daniels, Reagan Dickens and Jael Hall.
Those three players are all gone, and where Ward was once the young, up-and-coming prospect, she’s now the full-fledged leader of her team.
At least, that is what Middlebrooks wants to push her to be.
“(Assistant coach Percy Wright) and I have been driving leadership into Zoey,” Middlebrooks said. “We do not have senior leadership like we did last year. (Daniels, Dickens and Hall) did all the right things, and they were the leaders. Now, it is time for Zoey to step up.”
As Middlebrooks is attempting to paint that picture in the young player’s mind, he is pleased with the progress she has made.
“She is coming along in seeing that,” Middlebrooks said. “We have a lot of young kids, and Zoey is finally realizing that she is the one that has to step up and lead.”
But Middlebrooks is not the only person who sees growth in Ward; she sees it in herself, too.
“I have seen myself grow in looking for the open man and passing it to my teammates more,” Ward said. “I am also taking better shots.”
A young player learning when to shoot the ball and when to pass it can often lead to an increase in overall basketball awareness. As Ward continues to step into her leadership role, Middlebrooks hopes this can lead to better opportunities for all his young players.
“(Ward) is definitely involving other players,” Middlebrooks said. “We have some good shooters on the outside, like Sam (Meyers) and Janiya (Byrd). She has been doing a good job finding them.”
Middlebrooks also pointed out an interesting matchup when the Eagles decide to go for a bigger lineup with junior Jada Steele in the game at center and Ward at guard.
“Zoey loves playing with Jada because she does not have to fight with the post players for other teams,” Middlebrooks explained. “That helps her see the floor better because she does not play with her back to the basket all the time.”
As the season has progressed, Ward has learned how to attack different defenses and find the best avenue for points, whether through her own shot or a teammate’s.
Ward says she has also learned one more thing from her head coach during her time at Concord Academy: attitude.
“(Middlebrooks has taught me to) play hard and be a good teammate,” Ward says. “It is very important to have the right attitude. You can be talented and skilled, but the effort is what is going to get you to a championship.”
Having done just that once before, Ward and the Eagles have their sights set on doing so again this season.