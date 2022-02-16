GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ward ready to lead Eagles back to glory

“She is coming along in seeing that,” Middlebrooks said. “We have a lot of young kids, and Zoey is finally realizing that she is the one that has to step up and lead.”

But Middlebrooks is not the only person who sees growth in Ward; she sees it in herself, too.

“I have seen myself grow in looking for the open man and passing it to my teammates more,” Ward said. “I am also taking better shots.”

A young player learning when to shoot the ball and when to pass it can often lead to an increase in overall basketball awareness. As Ward continues to step into her leadership role, Middlebrooks hopes this can lead to better opportunities for all his young players.

“(Ward) is definitely involving other players,” Middlebrooks said. “We have some good shooters on the outside, like Sam (Meyers) and Janiya (Byrd). She has been doing a good job finding them.”

Middlebrooks also pointed out an interesting matchup when the Eagles decide to go for a bigger lineup with junior Jada Steele in the game at center and Ward at guard.