GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West tops Central in ‘Battle of Cabarrus’ in Lincoln County tournament

DENVER – A pair of Cabarrus County foes met in the East Lincoln Winter Jam at East Lincoln High School Wednesday night, and it was the West Cabarrus girls basketball players who left with smiles on their faces after defeating Central Cabarrus, 57-36.

West Cabarrus was led by strong efforts from Tyler Collins and Jade Clowney.

Collins poured in 18 points and added five rebounds and two steals. Clowney, a point guard, had 15 points, six assists and four steals. Yanira Finley and Anna Mathis added seven points each for West Cabarrus.

The Wolverines, who improved to 3-9, held a 36-22 lead at halftime and kept the Vikings (5-6) from threatening during the second half.

Mariah Barrie and Amiyah Jones had seven points apiece for Central Cabarrus.

West Cabarrus will play Cornelius Hough Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at East Lincoln.