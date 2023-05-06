CONCORD – For Ty Zedalis, life is baseball and baseball is life.

Eating, sleeping, and breathing baseball is not entirely a cliché for the Cox Mill senior infielder. They have their regimented roles in his daily preparations as much as fielding grounders and taking soft toss in the batting cage do.

Okay, maybe not the breathing. But Zedalis, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at national powerhouse South Carolina admits that his passion for baseball includes an interest in becoming “the best baseball player to walk this earth.”

It’s not arrogance on Zedalis’ behalf. The two-time reigning Greater Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year admits he doesn’t have any other interests or distractions. Baseball is all he likes to do, and with that type of commitment his ambition to be one of the game’s all-time greats seems like a possibility.

“He’s a baseball guy. He lives at the gym. He lives at the field,” says Erik Brown, the Chargers’ first year coach. “He’s a good student. He has his head on straight. He’s focused on his goals, and that’s to play baseball at the next level and at the level after that. He definitely has his priorities in order.”

Cox Mill’s season ended with a semifinal round defeat to Hickory Ridge in the conference tournament on Wednesday. It was a bitter loss for the Chargers, who were just two years removed from a state championship finals appearance in 2021.

Zedalis didn’t put up his best high school numbers this season. Slowed by a nagging ankle injury, Zedalis missed a couple games and served as a designated hitter in a couple more, finishing the season with a .344 average and belting four homers.

His best year came in 2022 when he batted .400, smacked 11 dingers, drove in 36 runs and scored 35. That year was fueled by the team’s results from the previous season.

Although reaching the state finals was nice, the team falling short motivated Zedalis to go all-in on his baseball career. While he focused on individual improvement, it was the Chargers’ goals that inspired him, which substantiated his reputation as an ultimate team player.

“The one goal I’ve always had and believed in and held on strong to is to be the best baseball player to walk this earth,” said Zedalis, whose father, Craig, had a brief stint in pro ball and whose brother, Zach, is a pitcher at South Carolina. “That’s something I truly believe I can get to if I just continue to work hard.

“When it comes to other things … I play the game for a bigger purpose as well, playing the game for God and kind of for the younger generation to have someone to look up to,” whose mother, Jenny, also plays a tremendous role in his life. “Something that touches me is (volunteering with) The Miracle League and watching those (special needs) kids play the game and realizing how beautiful a game it is and how blessed we are to get the privilege to play it.”

Zedalis remembers playing affiliated baseball for the first time as a 7-year old. But in late elementary school, basketball soon became his interest and baseball was relegated to the level of distraction.

He guesses he was around 10 or 11 years old when he watched a baseball video on YouTube in which a major league player made a spectacular catch in the outfield and celebrated with a teammate. Zedalis credits that moment for his submersion back into baseball, a love he sees remaining for the rest of his life.

By middle school, he employed a hitting coach, former big-leaguer Kelly Paris, who Zedalis credits for teaching him the mental aspects of baseball. Gaining exposure through travel ball, Zedalis says he had his first conversation with a college scout shortly before his first game as a Cox Mill freshman.

Zedalis’ ninth grade season was cut substantially short by the COVID-19 pandemic. But exposure he gained through local pick-up games and more travel ball as restrictions loosened in the summer led to an offer from and a verbal commitment to the Gamecocks early in his sophomore year.

“You couldn’t really go on (college) visits, so 99-percent of the conversations you had were through phone calls,” said Zedalis. “They could only watch online for a little bit. It was a little hectic with all that. It all happened pretty quick, to be honest.”

It was shortly after making his college decision that Zedalis became entrenched in a diet and workout regimen that came to signify how committed he is to his future in his sport.

“It’s pretty much every hour of my day,” says Zedalis, whose day starts with a breakfast of five eggs, two bagels and a few sausage patties, and a weight training session before the first school bell rings.

Physical size is one thing that contributes to his skills and his appeal as a college and pro prospect. He stands a muscular 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds, which made quite the impression on Brown, who had never seen Zedalis in person before taking the Cox Mill job last year.

“I saw pictures of him and highlights of him from years past,” said Brown. “He’s grown a lot every year. He’s put on muscles and grown a couple inches every year. He’s a physical presence. He definitely looks the part. He passes the eye test.

“He has the makeup and tools you look for in a baseball player. He can hit for power, he can hit for average. He can run, he has a strong arm and all those things.”

Zedalis says Major League Baseball scouts started taking notice in 2022 when he attended a pre-draft workout conducted in Shelby by the San Diego Padres. He estimates he’s had conversations with personnel representing between 10 to 15 MLB teams.

Zedalis knows he still has a long way to go to be the one of the game’s greatest. He definitely sees more upside than down. And the journey isn’t nearly over.

“Looking back on it, I wouldn’t say there are any things I’ve missed out on,” reflected Zedalis. “I don’t find joy in going out and partying or doing anything like that. I’ll hang out with some teammate or something.

“I really only find fulfillment, almost, in playing baseball. It’s something that has always been that I don’t ever see dying out. I don’t have any regrets.”