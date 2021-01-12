HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers tap Hough assistant as new head coach

“We were relentless in our pursuit in finding the right coach that fits our framework. Further, we believe Cox Mill and Cabarrus County are destinations because all of our coaches have the ability to build relationships with our youth leagues, elementary and middle schools that will create life-long pride in Cox Mill High School. Our new coach understands the need for this and has the desire to attack the task.”

Baker first got on Davanzo’s radar during one of his previous stops as an AD. Prior to Cox Mill, Davanzo was at Mallard Creek, and that school shared a conference with Hough. Baker stood out to Davanzo then, even as an assistant.

In recent months, as Cox Mill’s search narrowed, Baker did nothing to convince Davanzo otherwise.

“I was able to watch how he interacted with students, coaches, and administration,” Davanzo said. “What was observed pushed him toward the top of a short list of special coaches, as he optimizes what education based athletics is all about. His focus is on building model citizens, model students, and model athletes: And this was confirmed when we spoke to his fellow coaches, administrators, athlete’s families, and opposing coaches.”