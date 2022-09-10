HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fourth-ranked Bulldogs beat another bigger opponent by a big margin

CHINA GROVE – For Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson, it’s not about the blowouts.

They have been nice, yes, with Friday night’s 38-3 shellacking of China Grove Carson being the most recent example of a Bulldog demolition.

It was the third consecutive game that the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Bulldogs have won by at least three touchdowns, and they’ve scored 86 points in their last two contests combined.

So with such lopsided scores, are the Bulldogs making the necessary strides to reach the state-championship level that so many people believe the budding Class 2A power can achieve?

You bet they are, Robinson said.

“Absolutely,” he said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “You can see it each and every day at practice, and you can see it within the level of execution on game nights. The opponent, to us, doesn’t really matter; it’s how WE go about doing things on a play-by-play basis and a day-by-day basis: having great discipline, playing with great effort, playing with great emotion, celebrating other peoples’ successes. Those are things on which we pride ourselves, and you can see that in the plays.

“So we don’t get fixated on our opponents, because we know each and every day our biggest opponent is ourselves. That’s how, on Friday, we get games like this.”

And this game was yet another masterpiece by the Bulldogs (3-1), whose three consecutive wins have all come against Class 3A opponents. Their only loss of the season came to Class 4A Mint Hill Independence, whom they played close until the late stages on Opening Night.

Clearly, they didn’t have to worry about the late stages in this one.

The Bulldogs got cooking early when senior running back William Suttles Jr., in his first game back from a two-game absence because of injury, showed the complete package by taking a jet sweep for 15 yards, following that with a 50-yard catch-and-run up the seam on a pass from Isaac Lee, and culminating it with a short touchdown run.

“He was excited to get back out there,” Robinson said of Suttles. “We were glad to have him back. He’s electric with the ball in his hands. Hard to catch that guy!”

It was off to the races after that, leading to a 31-3 halftime lead over the Cougars (1-3).

The standouts for the Bulldogs were aplenty.

Lee threw three touchdown passes on the night, including two to sophomore receiver Brian Rowe. Rowe also finished with four catches for more than 100 yards.

Heavily recruited senior Daevin Hobbs caught a touchdown pass, and Joshua Porch electrified the crowd with a kickoff return.

Defensively, Marquis Rogers had an interception and Israel Dowd recovered a fumble, while Jermaine Gray, Elias Martinez and Braylon Baker wreaked overall havoc in an aggressive linebacker corps.

“The guys just played well tonight,” Robinson said. “The big key was our guys answering the challenge. They wanted to come out with some high energy and play with great execution early, and I think they did that.

“We’ve been talking about finding this team’s identity. This program has been established, and it’s well known throughout the state and area now. But each and every team each year has to find its own self-worth and identity. I think guys are really coming into the fold about what type of team they want to be this year, and it’s been fun to watch things unfold and see guys get better each and every week, each and every day.”

Next week, though, things are expected to get tougher for the Jay M. Robinson when Waxhaw Cuthbertson comes to Bulldog Stadium.

Cuthbertson (2-2) will be the second 4A team the Bulldogs face this season. But the matchup provides added motivation to Jay M. Robinson because Cuthbertson was victorious last season in what was a close contest until a late-game unraveling by the Bulldogs, resulting in a 27-6 outcome.

“That’s another game that we’ve had circled for quite a while now,” Robinson said of the matchup with the Cavaliers, “especially from last year, when it was (13-7) in the fourth quarter and we felt like we had some chances to really win that game.

“Cuthbertson has some great players and some great coaches. It’s going to be a tall task, but we love when we get to play at home in the Dawg Pound. We know it’s going to be rocking. We hope it’s going to be a great atmosphere, and it’s going to be some great football that Friday night.”