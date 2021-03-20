HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Myers Park defeats Hickory Ridge in a defensive battle

HARRISBURG – On Friday night, the visiting Charlotte Myers Park Mustangs narrowly defeated the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls, 14-7, in a battle of the top two football teams in the Southwestern 4A Conference.
Hickory Ridge’s passing game got out to a strong start, with junior quarterback Alex Bentley throwing for 119 yards in the first quarter alone. Included in that was a 51-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jordan Marsh, who raced past defenders for the opening score of the night.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Lenhoff to junior wideout Cam Thornton to tie the game at 7.
The game would remain tied until the fourth quarter, thanks to superb defensive play from both teams, resulting in multiple punts and a pair of fumbles recovered by the Ragin’ Bulls.
One of those fumbles gave Hickory Ridge the ball on Myers Park’s 25-yard line. But one play later, the Ragin’ Bulls fumbled at the goal line, giving it back to the Mustangs.
Myers Park capitalized on its first forced turnover of the night, and drove the ball down to Hickory Ridge’s 25-yard line behind a vaunted rushing attack. Junior running back Jacob Newman led the charge, totaling 186 yards on the ground for the Mustangs.
With a little more than four minutes left in the second half, Bentley threw a 25-yard pass to Thornton for a crucial touchdown, putting Myers Park up 14-7. That touchdown was only the seventh completed pass for the Mustangs the entire game.
On the ensuing possession, Hickory Ridge tried to throw it deep, but Myers Park’s pressure caused multiple incompletions and a huge sack from linebacker Major Byrd. The Ragin’ Bulls were forced to punt, and the Mustangs ran out most of the clock before giving it back to Hickory Ridge. The Ragin’ Bulls final pass fell incomplete.
“End of the game, they got our (cornerback) to bite a little bit, and they made a play,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “We didn’t win. We don’t try to talk about moral victories. We’ve just got to go out there and get the (win).”
RECORDS
Hickory Ridge 3-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southwestern 4A Conference; Myers Park 4-0, 4-0 SW4A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Trailing by a touchdown with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game, Hickory Ridge lined up for a play.
It was third down with 13 yards to go, but the Ragin’ Bulls were confident in their passing attack; they had already completed five passes for 20 yards or more.
The ball was snapped, and Bentley rolled slightly to his right before Myers Park’s formidable defensive line forced him a few yards back.
Mustangs junior linebacker Major Byrd screamed in from the left, sacking Bentley for an 11-yard loss, crushing the Ragin’ Bulls’ chances of a comeback. On the next play, Bentley’s pass fell incomplete.
In a game where both defenses stood firm for nearly the entire night, Byrd credited his line for played such a big part in sack.
“We have a bunch of dudes playing their tails off for me, and I just had to come to play,” said Byrd. “Our (defensive line), they’re some dogs, man. They were constantly giving the quarterback pressure, and credit to them. They’ve been doing a phenomenal job.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Hickory Ridge
· Bentley threw for 213 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-20 passing.
· Christian Hamilton and Jordan Marsh led the passing attack. Hamilton grabbed two passes for 94 yards, and Marsh caught three balls for 53 yards and a score.
· Kyle Perry and Cooper Williams caused havoc in Myers Park’s backfield, combining for multiple tackles for loss, various quarterback hits, and a sack. Myers Park only completed seven of 16 passes, thanks in large part to Perry and Williams’ pressure.
Myers Park
· Jacob Newman carried the ball 29 times for 186 yards and constantly broke tackles for extra yardage. He had a key 46-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up Myers Park’s game-winning touchdown.
· Thornton caught four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and was the only Mustang to enter the end zone.
· Jordan Tinsley and Max McGuire harassed the Ragin’ Bulls the whole game, tallying numerous tackles for loss and shutting down Hickory Ridge’s offense after the first quarter.
· Byrd had two big sacks as well as excellent run stoppage and pass coverage throughout the night.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· Myers Park ran the ball very well behind a powerful offensive line. The Mustang offense began to stall whenever it abandoned the run game, which allowed Hickory Ridge’s defense to pin its ears back and pressure the quarterback.
· The third quarter was the pinnacle of a defense-oriented contest, as both teams combined for only 33 yards total in the frame. Altogether, there were 12 punts in the game.
· Hickory Ridge was winning the turnover battle going into the fourth quarter, as the Ragin’ Bulls had recovered two fumbles after receptions by Mustangs receivers. But in the final six minutes Hickory Ridge coughed up the ball right near Myers Park’s end zone and threw an interception on its second-to-last drive.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge will play host to Matthews Butler in a conference matchup next Friday, while Myers Park will be at home against East Mecklenburg.