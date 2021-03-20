HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Myers Park defeats Hickory Ridge in a defensive battle

HARRISBURG – On Friday night, the visiting Charlotte Myers Park Mustangs narrowly defeated the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls, 14-7, in a battle of the top two football teams in the Southwestern 4A Conference.

Hickory Ridge’s passing game got out to a strong start, with junior quarterback Alex Bentley throwing for 119 yards in the first quarter alone. Included in that was a 51-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jordan Marsh, who raced past defenders for the opening score of the night.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Lenhoff to junior wideout Cam Thornton to tie the game at 7.

The game would remain tied until the fourth quarter, thanks to superb defensive play from both teams, resulting in multiple punts and a pair of fumbles recovered by the Ragin’ Bulls.

One of those fumbles gave Hickory Ridge the ball on Myers Park’s 25-yard line. But one play later, the Ragin’ Bulls fumbled at the goal line, giving it back to the Mustangs.

Myers Park capitalized on its first forced turnover of the night, and drove the ball down to Hickory Ridge’s 25-yard line behind a vaunted rushing attack. Junior running back Jacob Newman led the charge, totaling 186 yards on the ground for the Mustangs.