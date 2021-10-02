HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No. 6 Warriors squander double-digit lead in loss to vaunted Harrells Christian

On fourth-and-goal, the Warriors had a choice: use Duke commit Todd Pelino to kick the field goal and go up by 10 points or go for the touchdown and move the lead back to 14 points.

The Warriors went for the touchdown and ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

On the very next Harrells Christian play, the 5-foot-11, 240-pound Gardner hit a hole on the right side and galloped nearly the whole field -- a whopping 99 yards -- for the touchdown with several Warriors in hot pursuit, tying the game.

After being largely held in check in the first half, the Crusaders – who were averaging 366 yards rushing per game – had their running mojo back and went on to win the time of possession battle and claim the victory.

Bolton said he never flinched about going for it on the critical fourth down, particularly because of his team’s track record this season.

“We were 100 percent on fourth downs this year, so I knew statistically that I wanted to go for the win,” Bolton said. “I knew a touchdown would be better than a field goal there.