HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders coach Paxton steps down, putting ‘family first’

CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
To the surprise of many, Paxton resigned after four seasons as Concord High School’s head football coach in what he described as a decision to spend more time with his family.
“I don’t want anybody to think that there’s anything within that school building that made me decide (to step down),” Paxton told the Independent Tribune Monday evening. “It’s just me reflecting, and I’ve got a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, and they need Daddy home.”
At Concord, Paxton was 18 games below .500 with record of 11-29 while being tasked to rebuild a traditionally strong program that had been beseiged with players transferring to other school and dwindling participation numbers. However, Paxton did his finest work last season, when he led the senior-laden Spiders to their first South Piedmont 3A Conference championship in six years.
Concord’s 7-4 overall record last season was its best since 2016, and the Spiders notched their first playoff victory since 2015. Paxton won SPC Coach of the Year honors, while a league-high 10 Spiders were named all-conference.
Still, the emotional high of last season wasn’t enough to sway Paxton from the pull of needing to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife, Carrie; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth; and his son, Dalton.
When the 2021 season initially ended, Paxton knew he wanted to return to Concord, his alma mater. But as the months passed, he began to notice things had changed, and he started to figure he wouldn’t be leading the Spiders a fifth season.
“It’s been on my mind a couple of months,” Paxton said. “I thought about it, I talked to my wife a little while back, and I said, ‘Well, let me kind of put it on hold because I want to see if this is just the tiredness of coming off a season of finally getting the monkey off my back and all that.’ I said, ‘Well, let me get to March.’
“March, to me, starts football again because of spring ball and all those things. I figured, ‘If I’m rejuvenated and I feel good, then I’m ready to rock and roll.’ And my juices just didn’t get back to where they needed to be in order to give the kids justice that were going to give me everything they had for the next six or eight months. And I didn’t want to cheat them.”
Paxton is Concord bred, and he graduated from the high school in 1994. He then went on to Appalachian State University, but after graduation, he returned to Cabarrus County and began laying his coaching footsteps.
In 2000, he started at Central Cabarrus, where he was assistant wrestling coach and assistant football coach his first year. By Year 2, he had become the head wrestling coach and the football team’s defensive coordinator, while also working as an assistant baseball coach with the Vikings – jobs he held for the next two years.
From there, he accepted positions as the head wrestling coach and a football assistant at Mooresville for four years.
In 2007, he was hired as the first head football coach in Hickory Ridge history, and he enjoyed a successful career in Harrisburg, leading the Ragin’ Bulls to seven straight appearances in the state playoffs.
But Mooresville called him back in 2016. He went 12-12 during his time with the Blue Devils while competing in one of the state’s toughest conferences.
Finally, after legendary coach Glen Padgett resigned, Paxton’s alma mater called.
Although he had made two head-football-coaching stops and enjoyed high-caliber success, leading the Spiders had always been his goal. He had played for Concord, knew what it meant to don the black and gold on autumn Friday nights, and even more, knew how serious Spider football was to its enormous fan base.
At his introductory press conference in December 2017, Paxton said Concord was his “dream job,” and he became emotional as he talked about walking down the stairs from the fieldhouse leading into E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
On Monday, Paxton felt it was time to say good-bye.
But it might’ve been the hardest thing he’s done professionally. Reaching the decision, after much consternation, was tougher than tough.
“Oh, I’ve cried for days … and still am,” Paxton said, his voice cracking. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life, first of all, to get a job at Hickory Ridge, and at two places that I’ve really dreamed of coaching in Mooresville and Concord. I’ve been blessed beyond belief. The good Lord has blessed me probably more than He should have. But it was just time.
“Everybody says, ‘You know when it’s time.’ And I knew it was time when I wasn’t excited about getting busy this spring. I just knew that I had to do it. There’s a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety that I have right now … but I’m taking a leap of faith that things will come along. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to benefit my household.”
Paxton said he will remain in education. He said he will move to Northwest Cabarrus to work in In-School Suspension, although he could eventually become an assistant wrestling coach with the Trojans.
Concord athletics director Greg Liddle was disappointed when Paxton told him he was leaving, but Liddle said he understood the rationale and wholly supports it.
“He’s got two young kids, and he’s been at it 22 or 23 years,” Liddle said, “and he said, ‘Right now, it’s time to spend time with my family and watch my daughter grow up and my son grow up.’ He just decided that now was the time to do it, and I can’t blame him for that when it comes to family.”
On Monday, Paxton broke the news to the Concord athletes who expected his return to the sidelines next season. Shortly after that, Liddle and his staff got active.
“Then we posted the job to see what kind of candidates we can talk to and which direction we need to go to try to build on what they did last year,” Liddle said. “If you look at the calendar, you can start spring ball right at the beginning of May, and we’d like to get somebody in there by then, if not sooner than that, so we’re going to try to move as quickly as we can – but not compromising making sure that we can get the best candidate we can get.
“It surprised us,” Liddle added, “but I understand, and I commend Marty for saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to put my family first.’”