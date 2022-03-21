HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders coach Paxton steps down, putting ‘family first’

When the 2021 season initially ended, Paxton knew he wanted to return to Concord, his alma mater. But as the months passed, he began to notice things had changed, and he started to figure he wouldn’t be leading the Spiders a fifth season.

“It’s been on my mind a couple of months,” Paxton said. “I thought about it, I talked to my wife a little while back, and I said, ‘Well, let me kind of put it on hold because I want to see if this is just the tiredness of coming off a season of finally getting the monkey off my back and all that.’ I said, ‘Well, let me get to March.’

“March, to me, starts football again because of spring ball and all those things. I figured, ‘If I’m rejuvenated and I feel good, then I’m ready to rock and roll.’ And my juices just didn’t get back to where they needed to be in order to give the kids justice that were going to give me everything they had for the next six or eight months. And I didn’t want to cheat them.”

Paxton is Concord bred, and he graduated from the high school in 1994. He then went on to Appalachian State University, but after graduation, he returned to Cabarrus County and began laying his coaching footsteps.