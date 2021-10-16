HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders throttle Trojans to remain atop SPC standings

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival Northwest Cabarrus, 48-14, at Trojan Stadium.
The Spiders used a tough ground-and-pound approach to control the game, as their total number of passes thrown was the same number as their South Piedmont 3A Conference losses this season: zero.
“If we are clipping off as many yards per carry as we were, there is no need to put it in the air,” Concord head coach Marty Paxton said.
The yards-per-carry number Paxton referred to was 7.88.
Running their tried-and-true triple-option offense, the Spiders continuously ran the ball, and the Trojan defense was unable to stop it.
“We could not stop the run, and we just had too many penalties,” Trojans head coach Eric Morman said. “But at the end of the day, Concord came out and did what they needed to do.”
RECORDS
Concord 5-2 overall, 5-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 4-5, 3-2 SPC.
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
With 5:08 left in the game, the Spiders held a 35-14 lead.
The Trojans were clinging to their last signs of life, driving the ball to the Concord 25-yard line with the intent to try to jumpstart a miracle comeback.
But Concord’s Keyon Phillips had other plans.
Phillips stepped in front of Trojan quarterback Alex Walker’s pass and intercepted it at his own 10-yard line.
As an explosive player whose presence is also felt on offense as a slotback and occasional Wildcat quarterback, Phillips knew what to do with the ball in his hands.
Picking up blocks downfield from his teammates, Phillips took the interception 90 yards for a touchdown, creating an insurmountable deficit for the Trojans.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Concord
● It was tailback Antonio Jackson’s night to shine, as he carried the ball 26 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
● Kadin Presutti made his impact felt in somewhat limited opportunities, rushing for two scores and 82 yards on only nine carries.
● Concord QB Zack Jenkins, though never throwing a pass, was effective in running the offense. He put together 65 yards on nine carries.
Keyon Phillips also led the Spider defense with 5.5 tackles, while Tristen Pittman had four.
Northwest Cabarrus
● Tailback Nzai Coleman was the brightest spot for the Trojans on Friday. He carried the ball 16 times for 134 yards and scored both Northwest Cabarrus touchdowns, including a 68-yarder.
● Tevin Tucker was the team’s most potent downfield threat in the passing game. He led the team in both catches and receiving yards, getting 55 yards on five receptions.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The key to Concord’s victory rested on the line of scrimmage, as both its offensive and defensive lines were dominant all game.
● The Spiders also made it unusually difficult for Walker to continue his string of dominance, as they held the sophomore QB to completing just nine of his 25 passes for 108 yards.
● Concord has proven it may very well be the team to beat in the SPC.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
The Trojans will head into their idle week before completing the regular season at Central Cabarrus on Oct. 29. The Vikings fell Friday night to West Rowan, 57-13.
As for the Spiders, they will have their shot against West Rowan next Friday. The winner between the Spiders and Falcons will clinch the SPC regular-season title.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 7 6 15 20 -- 48
Northwest Cabarrus 0 0 7 7 -- 14
First Quarter
CHS – Keveus Phillips 4 run (Alexander Petroff kick)
Second Quarter
CHS – Kadin Presutti 15 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
CHS – Presutti 7 run (Zack Jenkins run)
NW – Nzai Coleman 68 run (Noah Houston kick)
CHS – Phillips 3 run (Petroff kick)
Fourth Quarter
NW – Coleman 1 run (Houston kick)
CHS – Antonio Jackson 4 run (Petroff kick)
CHS – Keyon Phillips 90 interception return (Petroff kick)
CHS – Jackson 19 run (kick no good)