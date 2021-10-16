HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders throttle Trojans to remain atop SPC standings

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival Northwest Cabarrus, 48-14, at Trojan Stadium.

The Spiders used a tough ground-and-pound approach to control the game, as their total number of passes thrown was the same number as their South Piedmont 3A Conference losses this season: zero.

“If we are clipping off as many yards per carry as we were, there is no need to put it in the air,” Concord head coach Marty Paxton said.

The yards-per-carry number Paxton referred to was 7.88.

Running their tried-and-true triple-option offense, the Spiders continuously ran the ball, and the Trojan defense was unable to stop it.

“We could not stop the run, and we just had too many penalties,” Trojans head coach Eric Morman said. “But at the end of the day, Concord came out and did what they needed to do.”

RECORDS

Concord 5-2 overall, 5-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 4-5, 3-2 SPC.

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

With 5:08 left in the game, the Spiders held a 35-14 lead.