HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings close regular season on highest of notes in a wild win over Trojans

CONCORD -- Throughout this season, Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua has been asked how he has been able to keep going, in a season that has seen one frustrating loss after another.
“(Tonight) is how you keep going,” he said.
In a game that featured 100 combined points and five lead changes, Central Cabarrus came up with a wild 51-49 home victory over Northwest Cabarrus Friday to snap a four-game losing streak in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“It was definitely a barn-burner,” Bevilacqua said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It was like a heavyweight fight.”
Northwest Cabarrus head coach Eric Morman agreed.
“It was a great game,” Morman told the newspaper in a phone interview. “I’m proud of the way the kids fought out there. It was definitely a tough loss. We were fighting to get into the playoffs.”
The Vikings finished the regular season at 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, while the Trojans, who are now in a wait-and-see mode concerning their postseason fate, fell to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Thanks in large part to quarterback Alex Walker and running back Nzai Coleman, the Trojans enjoyed leads of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first quarter. Walker connected with Tru Sierra on a 17-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter, and Coleman had a 13-yard scoring run late in the quarter to give the Trojans the advantage after one quarter.
“I thought Walker and Coleman were outstanding tonight,” Morman said.
For all the scoring and wide-open offensive production, the turning point of the game could have actually come from the Vikings defense early in the second quarter. Central Cabarrus was able to stop Northwest Cabarrus on a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line. The Vikings then were able to drive the ball down the field and finish with a 26-yard field goal to bring them within four points, 14-10.
In the final three minutes of the first half, the lead would change three times, with the Vikings eventually taking a 24-20 edge into the locker room. After another Sierra touchdown put the Trojans up 27-24 late in the third quarter, the Vikings went on a run of quick scoring plays that seemed to give the hosts control of the game at last.
First, quarterback Kaden Kline connected with Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz on a 61-yard TD pass to put the Vikings back in front, 30-27. It was the second play of the 61-yard drive. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Central Cabarrus struck again in just two plays, capped off by a Michael Forney 6-yard touchdown run, giving the Vikings a 10-point lead, 37-27.
Another touchdown with 30 second left in the third quarter put the Vikings up by 17 points, 44-27, and seemed to put the game out of reach.
The two teams exchanged scoring runs early in the fourth quarter, including a 45-yard touchdown jaunt by Forney that gave the Vikings a 51-34 lead with 10:53 left. But the Trojans refused to give in, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a five-minute span to remarkably bring them within two points, 51-49, with 5:14 to play.
“You have to give Northwest a lot of credit,” Bevilacqua said. “They kept fighting back.”
Said Morman, “Our kids have a don’t-quit attitude. They felt like they could still win the game.”
But the Vikings defense was able to stop the Trojans on their final two drives and secure one of the wildest wins in program history. Central Cabarrus, a team that needed six quarters before scoring its first points of the season, scored its most points in a game since a 56-0 victory over Forest Hills in 2018.
“No matter what happens (with the playoff selection), It’s a steppingstone for next season,” Bevilacqua said. “We were a young team and a young coaching staff, and we all had to learn the ins and outs of high school football.
“But I think the future is extremely bright.”