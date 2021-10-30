HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings close regular season on highest of notes in a wild win over Trojans

“I thought Walker and Coleman were outstanding tonight,” Morman said.

For all the scoring and wide-open offensive production, the turning point of the game could have actually come from the Vikings defense early in the second quarter. Central Cabarrus was able to stop Northwest Cabarrus on a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line. The Vikings then were able to drive the ball down the field and finish with a 26-yard field goal to bring them within four points, 14-10.

In the final three minutes of the first half, the lead would change three times, with the Vikings eventually taking a 24-20 edge into the locker room. After another Sierra touchdown put the Trojans up 27-24 late in the third quarter, the Vikings went on a run of quick scoring plays that seemed to give the hosts control of the game at last.

First, quarterback Kaden Kline connected with Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz on a 61-yard TD pass to put the Vikings back in front, 30-27. It was the second play of the 61-yard drive. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Central Cabarrus struck again in just two plays, capped off by a Michael Forney 6-yard touchdown run, giving the Vikings a 10-point lead, 37-27.

Another touchdown with 30 second left in the third quarter put the Vikings up by 17 points, 44-27, and seemed to put the game out of reach.