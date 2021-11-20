HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors’ win over Harrells Christian means they walk away as state champions

The Warriors, though, responded with urgency, thanks to the strong legs of running back Will Jones, who nearly made a highlight-reel touchdown run by sprinting 65 yards while breaking tackles to reach the Harrells 2. On the very next play, he went the final distance, and his score gave the Warriors the 34-31 advantage with 10:34 to go.

But the outcome still wasn’t a certainty.

The Crusaders took possession for the final time with just over six minutes left and appeared to be gaining momentum after Arrington broke loose for an 18-yard run. Two plays later, however, Harrells was flagged for a chop block and the ball was moved back to the 26.

On the ensuing play, Harrells dropped back for a rare pass, but the Warriors were also bringing defensive pressure. Under duress from at least three Warriors, the Harrells quarterback had to rush his throw, and the wobbly pass hung in the air.

But it was perfect for the speedy Lamb, who intercepted the pass and took off the other way.