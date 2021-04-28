HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders headline All-South Piedmont 3A squad

CONCORD – The South Piedmont 3A recently announced its all-conference football team for the 2021 spring season, and the league champion A.L. Brown Wonders again dominated the field.

The Wonders led the way by having 10 players from its undefeated (6-0) conference-championship-winning team chosen. In addition, A.L. Brown had the SPC Offensive Player of the Year (senior running back Jamison Flowe) and the Special Teams Player of the Year (senior Amareon Plummer).

In seven regular-season games this season, Flowe ran for 648 yards on 83 carries (an average of 7.8 yards) for 10 touchdowns. Plummer averaged 46.8 yards per kickoff return and took one back for a touchdown.

Among the other top individual honorees, Central Cabarrus’ Elijah Horton and Cox Mill’s Sekou Roland shared the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Jay M. Robinson’s Darius Robinson was named the Coach of the Year.

Horton was a senior strong safety for the Vikings, who tied Cox Mill for the third place in the SPC. Roland, a senior linebacker for the Chargers, led a defensive unit that helped Cox Mill win its final three games and land a spot in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus football rankings.

