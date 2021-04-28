HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wonders headline All-South Piedmont 3A squad

CONCORD – The South Piedmont 3A recently announced its all-conference football team for the 2021 spring season, and the league champion A.L. Brown Wonders again dominated the field.
The Wonders led the way by having 10 players from its undefeated (6-0) conference-championship-winning team chosen. In addition, A.L. Brown had the SPC Offensive Player of the Year (senior running back Jamison Flowe) and the Special Teams Player of the Year (senior Amareon Plummer).
In seven regular-season games this season, Flowe ran for 648 yards on 83 carries (an average of 7.8 yards) for 10 touchdowns. Plummer averaged 46.8 yards per kickoff return and took one back for a touchdown.
Among the other top individual honorees, Central Cabarrus’ Elijah Horton and Cox Mill’s Sekou Roland shared the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Jay M. Robinson’s Darius Robinson was named the Coach of the Year.
Horton was a senior strong safety for the Vikings, who tied Cox Mill for the third place in the SPC. Roland, a senior linebacker for the Chargers, led a defensive unit that helped Cox Mill win its final three games and land a spot in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus football rankings.
Darius Robinson, meanwhile, took the Bulldogs to second place in the SPC and the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs as a rookie head coach.
The Wonders joining Flowe and Plummer on the all-conference team are senior wide receiver/defensive back Isaiah Black, senior safety/receiver Jacob Booker, junior linebacker Jaden Johnson, junior quarterback Cam Kromah, junior running back/defensive end Jaleel Pemberton, senior linebacker Brycen Schenck, junior guard Luke Stone and junior linebacker Torren Wright.
Jay M. Robinson was next with seven all-conference players: senior running back Terrance Chapman, senior receiver Joshua Grant Jr., sophomore defensive end Daevin Hobbs, junior receiver/safety Simarion Hughes, senior receiver/defensive back Bryson Mason, junior quarter Blue Monroe and senior safety Bryan Stewart.
Central Cabarrus was paced by Horton, senior running back/defensive back Kevin Clerge, senior cornerback/receiver Mekhi Dunn, senior linebacker Te’Veon Glover and senior tight end/receiver Lane Ratzloff.
In addition to Roland, Cox Mill’s selections are senior cornerback Prince Ford, senior offensive lineman Grant Hemric, senior safety Jordan Peterson and junior defensive end Tyshon Bullock.
Four players from West Cabarrus made the all-conference squad: junior defensive back/receiver Demarrio Chalk, junior defensive lineman Julian Gwynn, junior lineman Keenan Pierce and junior lineman Elijah Smith.
Northwest Cabarrus’ picks are: senior linebacker/running back Sam Aldorasi, senior cornerback/running back De’Avion Pless and junior receiver/cornerback Tru Sierra.