HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Vikings finish strong against Chargers to move one step closer to SPC title

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus softball team has some unfinished business in clinching the South Piedmont 3A Conference regular-season championship, but the Vikings took a big step toward wrapping it up at Cox Mill on Thursday.
First-place Central Cabarrus scored five runs over the final two innings to break open a tie game and push ahead for an 11-7 road victory over the second-place Chargers.
The Vikings are 7-0 in conference play (7-1 overall) with three games left, while Cox Mill is 7-2 in the SPC (7-3) with just one game to play.
“We never want to count our chickens before our eggs hatch,” said Central Cabarrus coach Charlie Blackwelder whose team granted him a win on his 54th birthday. “We’re going to play it one game at a time, but this is an awful big step toward going to the (state) playoffs.”
The Vikings rapped out 10 hits but took advantage of five untimely errors by Cox Mill. Nine of Central Cabarrus’ runs were unearned, including four in the last two innings. The Vikings committed only two errors but allowed three unearned runs.
Central Cabarrus’ sixth inning rally started with Riley Melton reaching on a throwing error by Cox Mill freshman shortstop Tessa Autrey, who had made a fine play short-hopping Melton’s grounder.
Senior Elyssa Bost then slapped her second double of the game with a line drive that reached the right-center field fence. Melton scored easily as the Vikings took a 7-6 lead. Bost scored with the help of Danielle Smith’s sacrifice bunt and Haylee Salter’s RBI groundout to pitcher Bree Burris.
Central Cabarrus’ first runner in the seventh, Brianna Frye, also reached base on an error. Kasey Lee, who was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, followed with a warning track double to center field.
Both runners scored when Suzie Workman launched her own warning-track double to left as the Vikings’ lead extended to 10-6. Melton later scored on another error.
Cox Mill had most of its success early against Central Cabarrus pitcher Brantleigh Parrott. With two outs in the first inning, Cassidy Wall drilled a pitch that was misjudged by the left fielder Melton and she wound up on second base.
Clean-up hitter Jordan Parkin followed by sending a shot to the gap in right-center. The ball reached the fence on one bounce and rode up and over it for a ground-rule double and a 1-0 Chargers’ lead.
Lee answered in the next inning by driving a towering home run that easily cleared the fence in left.
“It felt amazing,” said Lee, a junior first baseman. “I saw a first-pitch strike so I had to let loose and do what Coach says, which is come out of my shoes on it. It’s probably the best feeling ever.”
After Central Cabarrus took a brief 3-1 advantage on two unearned runs in the third, Cox Mill recaptured the lead in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Wall, Madison Phillips’ sacrifice fly, and Burris’ two-run, two-out single.
With the game knotted, 6-6, Cox Mill had its last good chance to take the lead in the fifth inning. Wall, who had four hits and scored three times, led off with a double over the center fielder Smith’s head.
“I just went up in the box, and I just knew I was doing it for myself and the other five seniors on this field,” said Wall. “I just went up there and saw what I liked and took a hack at it.”
Blackwelder intentionally walked Parkin, and Phillips popped up for the first out. Blackwelder then intentionally walked Burris, a risky move of loading the bases with only one out. But the strategy worked, as Parrott struck out the final two batters without allowing a run.
“It was a good move (for Central Cabarrus),” said Cox Mill coach Danielle Gaimari. “(Parkin) is a power hitter. She can easily rip it over the fence and in the gap. I think it was a great decision on (Blackwelder’s) part.”
Those two strikeouts started a stretch of Parrott whiffing seven of the next 10 batters she faced. Even though the Chargers strung together a couple hits for a run in the seventh inning, Parrott still struck out the side.
“Coach always says I get stronger throughout the game,” said Parrott. “It just feels amazing to get stronger and strike people out.”
Central Cabarrus next plays host to West Cabarrus on Tuesday and has a doubleheader with Jay M. Robinson on Wednesday. Cox Mill travels to non-conference Mooresville on Monday and closes SPC play on Wednesday at home against Northwest Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 012 302 3 -- 11 10 2
Cox Mill 104 100 1 -- 7 10 5
Central Cabarrus hits – Brantleigh Parrot, Brianna Frye, Kasey Lee 4, Suzie Workman, Riley Melton, Elyssa Bost 2.
Cox Mill hits – Madelynn Griffith, Cassidy Wall 4, Jordan Parkin, Bree Burris 2, Allyson Campbell 2.
Central Cabarrus RBIs – Haylee Salter, Parrott 2, Lee 3, Bost, Workman 2.
Cox Mill RBIs – Parkin, Wall, Madison Phillips, Burris 3.
WP: Parrott (7 IP, 7 R, 4 ER, 10 H, 4 BB, 14 K)
LP: Burris (7 IP, 11 R, 2 ER, 10 H, 1 BB, 4 K)