HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Vikings finish strong against Chargers to move one step closer to SPC title

With the game knotted, 6-6, Cox Mill had its last good chance to take the lead in the fifth inning. Wall, who had four hits and scored three times, led off with a double over the center fielder Smith’s head.

“I just went up in the box, and I just knew I was doing it for myself and the other five seniors on this field,” said Wall. “I just went up there and saw what I liked and took a hack at it.”

Blackwelder intentionally walked Parkin, and Phillips popped up for the first out. Blackwelder then intentionally walked Burris, a risky move of loading the bases with only one out. But the strategy worked, as Parrott struck out the final two batters without allowing a run.

“It was a good move (for Central Cabarrus),” said Cox Mill coach Danielle Gaimari. “(Parkin) is a power hitter. She can easily rip it over the fence and in the gap. I think it was a great decision on (Blackwelder’s) part.”

Those two strikeouts started a stretch of Parrott whiffing seven of the next 10 batters she faced. Even though the Chargers strung together a couple hits for a run in the seventh inning, Parrott still struck out the side.

“Coach always says I get stronger throughout the game,” said Parrott. “It just feels amazing to get stronger and strike people out.”