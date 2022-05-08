HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Hickory Ridge girls run away from GMC field

The Hickory Ridge girls track and field team is one of the best things going in high school sports in Cabarrus County.

It’s definitely the fastest.

On Tuesday, the Ragin’ Bulls left the competition in the dust, running away with the Greater Metro 4 Conference girls championship at West Cabarrus High School.

The Hickory Ridge girls (206.5 points) nearly doubled up the next-closest team, Mooresville (110.5), but did that and more to the rest of the field. Lake Norman (105) was third, followed by South Iredell (101), West Cabarrus (65), Cox Mill (60) and A.L. Brown (23).

Even more impressive, a pair of freshmen did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Ragin’ Bulls, as Nina Dominique swept the 100- and 200-meter races, and Jaila Woodruff took the 400 with Dominique close behind in second place.

Meanwhile, both hurdle events – distances of 100 and 300 meters --belonged to Aniya Woodruff, Jaila’s sister, a senior who has signed with Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Dominique, the Woodruff sisters and senior Abigail Thomas teamed up this winter to win a pair of gold medals in the relays at the state indoor track and field meet.

Also, for the Ragin’ Bulls girls at the GMC meet last week, Amari Malloy (long jump) and Alesia Sylverain (discus) walked away with first-place accolades.

On the boys side, Spencer Higdon’s two gold medals helped Hickory Ridge to a fourth-place team finish. Higdon, a senior, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Landis Fredericks won the boys high jump for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Among other Cabarrus County athletes, A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall (110 hurdles) and Darion Drye (discus) had first-place finishes, while West Cabarrus’ Aydan Cannon came out on top in the 400.

Complete results

BOYS

Team

Mooresville, 158

Lake Norman, 135

West Cabarrus, 109

Hickory Ridge, 100.5

A.L. Brown, 74.5

Cox Mill, 66

South Iredell, 50

Individual

100 meters

Spencer Higdon, Hickory Ridge, 11.12

Zaiyon Evans, Cox Mill’ 11.13

Daunte Marshall, A.L. Brown, 11.23

200

Spencer Higdon, Hickory Ridge, 22.38

Daunte Marshall, A.L. Brown, 22.39

Ramseur Messiah, Mooresville, 23.29

400

Aydan Cannon, West Cabarrus, 50.52

Miller Brannen, Lake Norman, 50.61

Ramseur Messiah, Mooresville, 50.95

800

Logan Dingman, Lake Norman, 1:59.79

Noah Dunn, Mooresville, 2:00.49

Tanner Smith, Mooresville, 2:00.77

1,600

Logan Dingman, Lake Norman, 4:26.54

Noah Dunn, Mooresville, 4:26.91

Gavin Sweeney, Lake Norman, 4:28.90

3,200

Dalton Graves, Lake Norman, 10:02.62

Tanner Smith, Mooresville, 10:02.63

Michael Martinez, Mooresville, 10:20.72

110 hurdles

Daunte Marshall, A.L. Brown, 14.97

Kaden Pigeon, Mooresville, 15.12

Joshua Clark, West Cabarrus, 15.87

300 hurdles

Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, 41.81

Brennan Seicz, Lake Norman, 43.19

Joshua Clark, West Cabarrus, 43.53

4x100 relay

Cox Mill, 43.33

West Cabarrus, 43.70

Mooresville, 44.11

4x200 relay

Mooresville, 1:31.34

Hickory Ridge, 1:31.76

Cox Mill, 1:31.96

4x400 relay

Lake Norman, 3:29.65

West Cabarrus, 3:32.11

Cox Mill, 3:33.68

4x800 relay

Lake Norman, 7:59.30

Mooresville, 8:09.25

Hickory Ridge, 8:34.43

High jump

Landis Fredericks, Hickory Ridge, 6-6

Khareen Thompson, Hickory Ridge, 6-2

Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, 6-2

Long jump

Drew Evans, Lake Norman, 21-6.25

Jamari Rodgers-Freeman, Hickory Ridge, 21-0.25

Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, 20-10.75

Triple jump

Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, 43-7

Kamahri Kennedy, A.L. Brown, 43-0

Josh Harris, West Cabarrus, 41-6.5

Pole vault

Drew Evans, Lake Norman, 12-0

Walton Cooney, South Iredell, 11-6

Jake Halbach, Wes Cabarrus, 11-0

Discus

Darion Drye, A.L. Brown, 135-6

Will Rice, Mooresville, 134-11

Jaywane Torrence, Lake Norman, 131-10

Shot put

Will Rizzi, Mooresville, 54-2

Gavin Reed, South Iredell, 45-11

Christopher Coates, West Cabarrus, 43-7

GIRLS

Team

Hickory Ridge, 206.5

Mooresville, 110.5

Lake Norman, 105

South Iredell, 101

West Cabarrus, 65

Cox Mill, 60

A.L. Brown, 23

Individual

100 meters

Nina Dominique, Hickory Ridge, 11.98

Jaila Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 12.24

Abigail Thomas, Hickory Ridge, 12.62

200

Nina Dominique, Hickory Ridge, 24.52

Aniya Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 24.83

Jaila Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 26.30

400

Jaila Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 58.78

Nina Dominique, Hickory Ridge, 59.96

Abigail Thomas, Hickory Ridge, 1:00.47

800

Maddie Huecker, Lake Norman, 2:26.54

Oliva Graves, Cox Mill, 2:37.15

Violet Lucas, Lake Norman, 2:37.96

1,600

Maddie Huecker, Lake Norman, 5:00.24

Madeline Stolberg, Lake Norman, 5:24.99

Sam Homburger, Mooresville, 5:34.70

3,200

Madeline Stolberg, Lake Norman, 11:40.89

Ashley Walters, Lake Norman, 12:50.06

Madeline Stolberg, Lake Norman, 12:52.69

100 hurdles

Aniya Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 15.83

Kendal Hudson, Mooresville, 16.56

Jaynissa Cauthen, West Cabarrus, 16.57

300 hurdles

Aniya Woodruff, Hickory Ridge, 45.30

Jaynissa Cauthen, West Cabarrus, 49.66

Hannah Birkemeier, Hickory Ridge, 51.82

4x100 relay

Hickory Ridge, 46.91

West Cabarrus, 50.29

Mooresville, 51.35

4x200 relay

Hickory Ridge, 1:46.72

Cox Mill, 1:48.85

West Cabarrus, 1:50.53

4x400 relay

Hickory Ridge, 4:14.15

Cox Mill, 4:21.27

West Cabarrus, 4:33.14

4x800 relay

Lake Norman, 10:28.66

Mooresville, 10:38.92

West Cabarrus, 11:11.57

High jump

Danielle Hazlewood, Lake Norman, 5-2

Madison Rae Noble, Hickory Ridge, 5-0

Jalyn Aniah Gates, West Cabarrus, 4-10

Long jump

Amari Malloy, Hickory Ridge, 15-1.25

Emily Rodden, South Iredell, 15-0.25

Dajah Black, Mooresville, 14-11.5

Triple jump

Danielle Hazlewood, Lake Norman, 34-7.5

Emily Rodden, South Iredell, 32-7.25

Karsyn Anders, Hickory Ridge, 31-2.75

Pole vault

Trinity Frayer, South Iredell, 9-6

Emma Leon, South Iredell, 9-6

Jordan Scarrow, Lake Norman, 7-6

Discus

Alesia Sylverain, Hickory Ridge, 100-0.5

Olivia Humphrey, South Iredell, 90-3

Molly Brannen, Lake Norman, 90-2

Shot put

Shanell St. Brice, South Iredell, 35-0

Alesia Sylverain, Hickory Ridge, 32-9

Sheree Gidney, Hickory Ridge, 31-4