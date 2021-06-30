HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: The view from the top priceless for A.L. Brown's Hartsell

“He works his butt off, and he’s also really intelligent,” Monteith said. “He puts himself in good positions. And when he does get into some uncomfortable positions, he’s intelligent enough to back out and reset.

“I think it just comes down to he wanted it. He had a disappointment last year at the state tournament, and he really wanted it this year.”

The A.L. Brown mentor said he could tell how much winning the state title meant when he crowned Hartsell after the championship match.

“He’s a pretty low-key kid,” said Monteith, who completed his sixth season leading the Wonders. “He doesn’t get up a ton and doesn’t get down a ton, and I think that’s come with age. But he was about as emotional as I’ve ever seen him when he won it. He was pretty overcome with joy.”

Now, Hartsell’s confidence level is at an all-time high. He knows what he’s capable of doing. What’s more, he more inspired to do what it takes to be standing at the top of the podium once again.

“I’m back on the mat already,” Hartsell said during an interview Monday night. “I just got home from Jiu Jitsu, and tomorrow I’ll be wrestling again. I’ll be at wrestling practice getting ready to do it again next year.

“I know there will be people out to get me now that I’m state champion, but I know what I’m capable of, and I’m confident I’ll go win it again next year.”