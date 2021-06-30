HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: The view from the top priceless for A.L. Brown's Hartsell

KANNAPOLIS – For a moment, as he stood atop the podium Saturday evening, Gavin Hartsell felt like he was dreaming.
In his heart, he felt he was supposed to be there, and he’d imagined it for more than a year – ever since he’d departed the Class 3A state wrestling tournament unceremoniously in 2020.
But when A.L. Brown coach Adam Monteith approached and draped the gold medal around his neck, Hartsell knew this was real: He was the 2021 182-pound state champion.
A Wonders junior, Hartsell won a 9-4 decision over a familiar foe, East Rowan’s Tayron Frost, in the title match at Gibsonville’s Eastern Guilford High School. The state tournament had been moved from its traditional location, the Greensboro Coliseum, for COVID reasons, but Hartsell didn’t mind at all.
All that mattered was that he was the best in the state, so he was taking in his time on the podium.
“It really felt a little bit like a dream,” Hartsell said. “I had expected it, and I had been working for it for a long time, and in my mind it was a fact. I knew it was going to happen, but it still somewhat didn’t feel real. It was very exciting. It was just pure joy. I was really excited for myself.”
Another Wonders wrestler, freshman Trevor Freeman, finished second in the state at 113 pounds.
Part of Hartsell’s excitement Saturday came from seeing a goal through after facing disappointment the previous season.
“Last year, I qualified for states, but I didn’t place,” Hartsell explained. “I used that fuel, and it motivated me. I spent the whole summer, the whole offseason, training, preparing for my next shot at it.”
As soon as Hartsell left the state tournament last year, he went right to work. In addition to wrestling, he began working in mixed martial arts and Jiu Jitsu.
“A lot of grappling,” Hartsell said. “All types of grappling go hand-in-hand. They have a lot of similar aspects.”
Hartsell had been accustomed to success throughout his career. As a Wonders freshman, he won the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s 145-pound title, and he did it again as a sophomore at 160 before reaching the state tournament and experiencing disappointment.
This year, he was strong throughout the season, although there was a small hiccup along the way.
He had his first meeting with Frost during the regular season, winning a close match by a decision. When they met again at the 3A West Regional at Monroe Piedmont High a few weeks ago, Frost won by pinning Hartsell in the finals.
That still didn’t cloud his coaches’ view on Hartsell’s state championship chances. They knew something special was there.
“We saw it all year long that he was the best kid in the state,” Monteith said. “We knew that if he wrestled well, nobody could beat him. And going into the state tournament, he was wrestling pretty well. He had a small slipup at the regional tournament, but other than that, he was wrestling really well.”
As the state meet approached, not only was Hartsell motivated to make up for last year’s showing at the Greensboro Coliseum, but wanting avenge his loss to Frost was now part of the plan.
“I was confident going into states, but I knew what I had to do, and I just prepared for it better this time,” Hartsell said. “I went back to the drawing board, kind of, and the week after regionals, I was really focusing on (Frost) specifically, practicing on what I needed to do to beat him. I knew I would see him again.”
After he won a 13-10 decision over another tough Cabarrus County wrestler, Cox Mill’s Samuel Cowher, in the semifinals, it was time for Hartsell to meet Frost in the state championship match. Hartsell was more than ready.
“This time, I knew what he was capable of,” Hartsell said. “I knew he was a good wrestler. I focused on finishing my shots, being tough in all positions and not ever being lazy. Just keep wrestling the whole match.”
Monteith said that kind of approach is what makes Hartsell such a proficient wrestler.
“He works his butt off, and he’s also really intelligent,” Monteith said. “He puts himself in good positions. And when he does get into some uncomfortable positions, he’s intelligent enough to back out and reset.
“I think it just comes down to he wanted it. He had a disappointment last year at the state tournament, and he really wanted it this year.”
The A.L. Brown mentor said he could tell how much winning the state title meant when he crowned Hartsell after the championship match.
“He’s a pretty low-key kid,” said Monteith, who completed his sixth season leading the Wonders. “He doesn’t get up a ton and doesn’t get down a ton, and I think that’s come with age. But he was about as emotional as I’ve ever seen him when he won it. He was pretty overcome with joy.”
Now, Hartsell’s confidence level is at an all-time high. He knows what he’s capable of doing. What’s more, he more inspired to do what it takes to be standing at the top of the podium once again.
“I’m back on the mat already,” Hartsell said during an interview Monday night. “I just got home from Jiu Jitsu, and tomorrow I’ll be wrestling again. I’ll be at wrestling practice getting ready to do it again next year.
“I know there will be people out to get me now that I’m state champion, but I know what I’m capable of, and I’m confident I’ll go win it again next year.”