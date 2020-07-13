KCS says they're well prepared for Gov. Cooper's announcement on school re-openings, now they just need official guidance

Schools are expecting an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper this week giving guidance on when and how educational institutions will re-open after shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March, but Kannapolis is making sure it is being proactive with its situation.
Kannapolis City Schools have been planning for the reopening of their educational buildings since Gov. Cooper shut everything down in the middle of March for two weeks. Those conversations only intensified when schools went fully online for the rest of the year in May.
KCS has been planning for three separate plans for the past several months and it only needs a definitive declaration from Gov. Cooper to enact their plans for their campuses.
“Our next steps depending on the announcement is to get out some follow-up communication around that,” Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “We hope to, on July 23, do a virtual share-out session with K.L.T., have each team work on over the next couple of weeks a two-page document.
“One page would be for all the internal updates that we can share at K.L.T. and then extending out through the district. The other one would be for the community, so we’re hoping to build an electronic portfolio to be able to put on our website to where parents can actually go through, they can look at school nutrition, re-entry need-to-knows, transportation, instructional-entry need-to-knows, so on and so on.
“We’re aiming for the week of July 27 to have all that available. The week prior would be essential communication that needs to go out, for example, if we’re under Plan B, there is some communication we’d like to push out a little bit earlier in regards to how the students will be grouped because that is high-priority info for parents to know, and then follow up that next week, the week of the 27th, with more detailed plans for each area.”
KCS is operating — as is much of the state — on three plans for the potential re-opening of schools. Plan A is 100 percent attendance on campus. Plan B is 50 percent and Plan C is completely online learning.
Gov. Cooper is expected to make an announcement this week on what the official plan will be. Schools can place more harsh restrictions than Cooper allows, but they cannot lighten them.
KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said he has heard Cooper’s announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, but it could also come Wednesday or Thursday.
The general consensus is the announcement will be Wednesday, and if that is the case, or if it happens Tuesday, KCS is planning a meeting Thursday morning with Cabarrus Health Alliance to consult on the plan and then there will be another Board of Education Meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. for the Board to approve or disapprove of the plan officially moving forward.
KCS is well prepared moving forward, according to Buckwell. They are simply waiting for official guidance.
“Whatever announcement (Cooper) makes, whether it’s Wednesday or Thursday or whatever day it is, if he makes an announcement on Wednesday, rest assured, and I want to reinforce this to our community, that we didn’t wait until Thursday to start making a plan,” Buckwell said. “We’ve been doing this for pretty much since this started and in real intensity since the end of school.
“When we released from remote instruction, this was when we started making a plan for re-entry, so it’s something that’s taken some time.
“Mr. Garay has bird-dogged this and his 10 committee members and 10 committee leads have done a lot of work to make this happen and it’s a lot of really good work and it’s been work that’s been dictated by the best guidance we could get from universities, from the CDC, from everywhere we could get it as far as how we could do this as safely as we possibly can.
“It hasn’t been just one source, we didn’t rely on just CHA or just the Governor, we didn’t rely on just UNC Medical School as an example, but we relied on a lot of different sources to make these plans to try to get it right.”
Check back with the Independent Tribune for Gov. Cooper’s announcement later this week.
