KCS says they're well prepared for Gov. Cooper's announcement on school re-openings, now they just need official guidance

“We’re aiming for the week of July 27 to have all that available. The week prior would be essential communication that needs to go out, for example, if we’re under Plan B, there is some communication we’d like to push out a little bit earlier in regards to how the students will be grouped because that is high-priority info for parents to know, and then follow up that next week, the week of the 27th, with more detailed plans for each area.”

KCS is operating — as is much of the state — on three plans for the potential re-opening of schools. Plan A is 100 percent attendance on campus. Plan B is 50 percent and Plan C is completely online learning.

Gov. Cooper is expected to make an announcement this week on what the official plan will be. Schools can place more harsh restrictions than Cooper allows, but they cannot lighten them.

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said he has heard Cooper’s announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, but it could also come Wednesday or Thursday.