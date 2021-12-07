'Always be fearless', local theater educator launches children's book

A local theater educator has broken into the world of children’s writing with her debut book “Princess Fearless, Walking to School” next week.
Lakeetha Blakeney, who also goes by Keetha B, got her start in theater at the age of 15 through her church. Now she teaches theater for all ages at UNC Greensboro, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and Matthews Playhouse.
But like many people in theater during the pandemic, Blakeney was left with some extra time to ponder where her career could go next.
“During the first year of Covid when we were all in lockdown, I think — I like a lot of people — sat down and looked at what my next move was going to be,” she explained.
She began pulling out old manuscripts and came across a series of stories she wrote years ago about a girl named Louise Miller — Lou for short.
“I read through it and I thought, you know, this is a good little story,” she said.
Now her first children’s book in the Princess Fearless series will launch Dec. 18.
Blakeney said she got the name of the series from a saying she used to write and encourage her students.
“Always be fearless,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to try new things. Don’t be afraid to do something different. Don’t be afraid to meet someone different from yourself.”
There is another theme that's also constant through the book.
“This book is about community,” Blakeney said.
In this book, Lou finds herself constantly late to class, and if she’s late one more time, she’s getting in big trouble. To make it before the bell rings, she and her friends have to face their fear — walking by Mrs. Wickerman’s house.
“They are put into situations where they have to face a fear and overcome something,” she said. “Really at its core, the book is about overcoming something. It encourages kids to get to know somebody that is different from yourself.”
Mrs. Wicherman is an older widow, Blakeney explained, and since the passing of her husband, she hasn’t been able to keep up with her yard.
“They have an encounter and Lou realizes that she is a very kind lady,” Blakeney said.
Later in the book, the community comes together to help Mrs. Wickerman.
Blakeney said some of her experiences during the pandemic, went into the book, like the community and Mrs. Wickerman.
“I just feel like we should check on each other, especially during this time of Covid,” she said. “I realized I needed to reach out and check in on people.”
Blakeney grew up in the City of Kannapolis and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School. Those familiar with the area will also find that Blakeney threw a few names into the story for locals, like Macky’s Corner Store or Fisher Town.
Blakeney said this book has worked on every aspect of her career.
“This little book has been the perfect narrative for all of my passions,” she said.
The book has a suggested curriculum that goes with it along with coloring pages and critical thinking questions.
She says the books are applicable to second grade through fifth grade, and maybe even some savvy first graders.
Blakeney is also taking the books into other art forms.
“Of course there has to be a play,” she joked.
She is working on a children’s play that encompasses the entire Princess Fearless book series.
“I hope this story gives a lesson in empath,” she said, “which is what we teach in the arts as well, learning to put yourself in somebody else's shoes. I truly believe, if we really made an effort to love each other, the world would be so much better.”
The book will launch Saturday, Dec. 18.
It will later come out in an audiobook format as well.
She is also holding a book launch at Levine Museum of the New South from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
The book can be found here.