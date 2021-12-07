'Always be fearless', local theater educator launches children's book

“I just feel like we should check on each other, especially during this time of Covid,” she said. “I realized I needed to reach out and check in on people.”

Blakeney grew up in the City of Kannapolis and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School. Those familiar with the area will also find that Blakeney threw a few names into the story for locals, like Macky’s Corner Store or Fisher Town.

Blakeney said this book has worked on every aspect of her career.

“This little book has been the perfect narrative for all of my passions,” she said.

The book has a suggested curriculum that goes with it along with coloring pages and critical thinking questions.

She says the books are applicable to second grade through fifth grade, and maybe even some savvy first graders.

Blakeney is also taking the books into other art forms.

“Of course there has to be a play,” she joked.

She is working on a children’s play that encompasses the entire Princess Fearless book series.