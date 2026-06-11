Top Story Spotlight Love & Light Fest set for Saturday at Eagle Hall Mark Plemmons Jun 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Families are invited to a free afternoon of fun, music and inspiration at the Love & Light Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Eagle Hall, 4827 Camp Cabarrus Drive, Kannapolis.kAm%96 49:=5C6?VD 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 =:G6 3@@< C625:?8 2?5 D:8?:?8 3J 2FE9@C %2J=@C (9:E6[ H:E9 *@F pC6 $@ {@G65 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6] p A@CE:@? @7 3@@< D2=6D H:== 36?67:E %96 {2?E6C? !C@;64E[ 2 =@42= @C82?:K2E:@? D6CG:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 {2?E6C? !C@;64E :D 2 r232CCFD r@F?EJ\32D65 ?@?AC@7:E 565:42E65 E@ 4@>32E:?8 9F>2? EC277:4<:?8 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 DFCG:G@CD] %96 @C82?:K2E:@? @A6C2E6D D276 9@FD6D 2?5 AC@G:56D C6D@FC46D 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A DFCG:G@CD C63F:=5 E96:C =:G6D H9:=6 C2:D:?8 2H2C6?6DD 23@FE E96 C62=:E:6D @7 9F>2? EC277:4<:?8 :? =@42= 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Panthers veteran may have upper hand in top position battle Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million Tucker Gardens Tour to benefit CVAN Saturday Reed Gold Mine to open Sundays this summer under pilot program Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award Rider Transit seeks public input on proposed route changes Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide Cabarrus deputies take part in Special Olympics Torch Run, opening ceremony A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Taylor White's book, "You Are So Loved," will benefit The Lantern Project. 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Mark Plemmons Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Plemmons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity According to the sheriff’s office, Duke Energy contacted investigators on May 27 after discovering signs of illegal power consumption. Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Dash In opens Monday on Copperfield Boulevard, the first of several planned in N.C.; the Kellwater Lowe's… Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories More than two dozen years after Hartsell Middle School closed its doors, former teachers and staff members gathered May 16 to reconnect, remin… Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs (The Center Square) – Amazon and Corning have a multi-billion dollar deal bringing 1,000 new jobs to the advanced glass and fiber optic techno… Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million Known as "New Gunston Hall" or "Franklin Hall," the Colonial Revival estate at 324 Vanderbilt Road was completed in 1923 and is listed on the … Watch Now: Related Video US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup