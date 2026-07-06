Top Story Spotlight Streetlight 5K, Frolic set for Saturday in downtown Concord From staff reports Jul 6, 2026 Jul 6, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A fun run is part of the event. Here, youngsters are shown at the start of last year's run. City of Concord Last year's event drew a big crowd. This year, the event is on a Saturday evening instead of Friday. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The city of Concord's annual Streetlight 5K and Frolic returns to downtown Saturday, offering an evening of racing and family-friendly entertainment.kAm%96 6G6?E :D D4965F=65 7@C $2EFC52J[ yF=J ``[ 7C@> eib_\h A]>] :? 5@H?E@H? r@?4@C5]k^Am There will be plenty of fun besides just the running. City of Concord Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ E96 dz C246[ 2EE6?566D 42? 6?;@J 2 G2C:6EJ @7 24E:G:E:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 :?7=2E23=6D[ 32==@@? 2CE:DED[ {ts D66D2HD[ >FD:4 2?5 2 =2C86 <2C2@<6 D4C66?]k^AmkAm%96 $EC66E=:89E dz H:== @?46 282:? 36 96=5 2=>@DE 6I4=FD:G6=J @? &?:@? $EC66E] %96 C246 H:== 368:? 2?5 6?5 ?62C E96 w:DE@C:4 r232CCFD r@F?EJ r@FCE9@FD6] #F??6CD H:== EC2G6= D@FE9 @? &?:@? $EC66E[ =@@A 2C@F?5 #] qC@H? |4p==:DE6C t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2?5 C6EFC? ?@CE9 @? &?:@? $EC66E E@ E96 7:?:D9 =:?6]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Trash refereeing made USA red card a whole lot harder to swallow Cabarrus Animal Shelter going to Tuesday-Saturday hours Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks CHURCH EVENTS: Community breakfast, bluegrass gospel Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers 'Dream come true' for Hornets great Kemba Walker Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks UPDATED - Happy birthday America - Cabarrus celebrates freedom America 250: Fireworks, fun and service to veterans Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in New York City 'Christmas in July' raising funds to meet growing demand for Community Free Clinic There will be plenty of fun besides just the running. City of Concord kAm#68:DEC2E:@? 7@C E96 dz C6>2:?D @A6?] !2CE:4:A2?ED 42? D:8? FA @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^CF?D:8?FA]4@>^#246^}r^r@?4@C5^$EC66E=:89EdzQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmCF?D:8?FA]4@>^#246^}r^r@?4@C5^$EC66E=:89Edzk^2m]k^AmkAm%96 2??F2= 6G6?E[ 9@DE65 3J E96 4:EJ @7 r@?4@C5[ :D 56D:8?65 E@ 3C:?8 C6D:56?ED 2?5 G:D:E@CD 5@H?E@H? 7@C 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 C64C62E:@? 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 24E:G:E:6D]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Adventures in fireworks, road construction and new businesses Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Fireworks memories, fireworks safety, a new bridge on Gold Hill Road, road closures on Stallings Road, an… Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband A 58-year-old Rowan County woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators say she admitted attacking her husband whil… Cabarrus Animal Shelter going to Tuesday-Saturday hours The Cabarrus County Animal Shelter will begin a new operating schedule July 7 that includes regular Saturday hours in an effort to improve acc… Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks HARRISBURG — Harrisburg is preparing for its largest annual celebration, with two days of entertainment, carnival rides, family games, food ve… Cabarrus, Rowan projects included in new state budget N.C. Rep. Grant Campbell and N.C. Sen. Chris Measmer highlighted some of the things in the $34 billion budget passed by the General Assembly. Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school? Are warehouse clubs like Costco worth it for back‑to‑school?