Atrium Health breaks ground on new radiation therapy facility

Standard radiation therapy is effective and has seen great innovations in recent decades, but it can deliver radiation to healthy areas around the tumor it targets. When a tumor grows in the brain, lung, eye, head or neck, radiation can pose a risk to critical tissue nearby. That’s why proton beam therapy can offer large advantages in these complex tumors, as well as tumors in children.

Proton beam therapy targets radiation precisely to the tumor, leaving the areas around it unharmed. It’s been used clinically for more than 60 years and has been proven to be safe, effective and to improve quality of life. It’s not widely available, however, due to the expertise, expense and space it requires. By providing this powerful treatment here, adults and children will not have to travel out of state to receive lifesaving proton therapy care. When Atrium Health’s new building opens, it will be the only center of its kind between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, and one of just 38 proton beam therapy sites in the country.