CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College recently held graduation ceremonies at the Kitty Sanson Chapel on campus to honor the accomplishments of four students.

James Freeman, Chundra L. Daniels, Lee Barfield and Derwin Witherspoon Holland graduated with degrees awarded by Barber-Scotia College through its online learning program.

Freeman, a pastor and Grief and Compassionate Care counselor, works with Barber-Scotia in the inaugural Sabercare program in addition to his responsibilities as a pastor and counselor. He also holds a degree from N.C. State University.

“Don’t let failure or faults stop you from letting God use you. You are valuable,” Freeman said.

Daniels, who lives in Alexandria, Louisiana, began her pursuit of higher education as the COVID-19 pandemic began and she was led to the Barber-Scotia program.

While attending online classes, Daniels continued to work at The WORD Christian Center as the church secretary. She is also active as a member of the praise team and choir and as a prayer leader.

Daniels said she believes that you can begin chasing and fulfilling your dreams at any age. “With God, all things are possible, and it’s never too late to begin again.”

Barfield, who already has a bachelor’s degree from the City University of New York/Queen College, lives in Atlanta and is an independent insurance adjuster. She is a member of her church choir and is dedicated to helping feed the homeless of downtown Atlanta.

Barfield said she has faced many challenges and has been able to rise above them. She used them to grow and learn.

Holland received his second degree from Barber-Scotia, having earned a sociology degree with a minor in criminal justice in 2000. He also graduated from the public safety program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He served as a police officer in East Spencer, Mocksville and Baltimore. He received the Bronze Star of Valor from America’s Most Wanted for an arrest he made in Maryland.

Holland, who lives in Michigan, said no matter what people say about him or what circumstances he faces, he will not stop.

The keynote speaker for the graduation was Mrs. Vickie Yelverton. She is a social worker, business owner and a philanthropist along with her husband.

The college also expressed a special thank you to its “academic warriors:” Dr. Stephanie Freeman, vice president of academic affairs; Apostle Willie Armstrong, theologian in residence; Dr. Virginia Motley, professor in the Department of Religion; and Ms. Ingrid Nurse, professor in the Department of Business Entrepreneurship.

College officials said these warriors mentored and helped the students throughout their education at Barber-Scotia.