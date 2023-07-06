CONCORD — The Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees announced it has unanimously appointed Chris V. Rey, J.D., as the next president of the college, effective July 17. The college formed an internal search committee led by Board of Trustee’s Chair Roberta Huger Pinckney, along with alumni and community stakeholders, who conducted a nationwide president’s search. The candidates were put through a rigorous interview process and finally recommended to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

President-elect Rey is tasked with leading the resurgence of the college.

“I am beyond honored to have been selected by the board to serve at the helm of one of the nation’s oldest historically black colleges. My steps have always been ordained by God and I’m confident my past leadership experiences have prepared me to lead Barber-Scotia’s resurgence,” said Rey.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the board of trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders to bring this historic college back to prominence. We will continue working to obtain accreditation, ensure financial stability, build a strong and transparent relationship with alumni and the city of Concord, and grow our enrollment, as we begin our R.I.S.E.”

A challenging position

Barber-Scotia College lost its accreditation and much of its funding in 2004. Many of the buildings on campus have fallen into disrepair. City and college officials don’t agree on the extent of the damage and condition of some of the buildings.

Cabarrus County has ruled that most of the college's property no longer qualifies for education nonprofit status. The college has appealed. Concord and college officials are also at odds over occupancy for some of the buildings.

The right person for the position

Roberta Huger Pinckney, chair of the Board of Trustees and 1969 graduate of Barber-Scotia College, says she is excited about the future of Barber-Scotia College under Rey’s leadership.

“We are excited and look forward to President-elect Rey’s leadership. He brings his business acumen as well as his experience and knowledge of government and the law to help this small HBCU regain its rightful place among all HBCUs in the country. Mr. Rey is a businessman and at Barber-Scotia we are in the business of education and training,” Pinckney said.

Dr. Tracey Flemmings, a 1986 graduate of Barber-Scotia, served as interim president for the last 18 months and says she is prepared for a smooth transition and hopeful under Rey’s leadership.

“We are ecstatic to have Mr. Rey join our Barber-Scotia College Community. He will bring great energy, wisdom, professionalism, and the support our campus needs. We are pleased with his selection, and we will have a loyal and enthusiastic team of alums that will be here to provide continued support,” Flemmings said.

Rey's background

Born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Rey spent his formative years in Spring Lake, N.C. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in information systems from Walden University, and a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary School of Law. He is also a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Government Advance Leadership Corps.

Rey retired after 22 years of active duty and Army National Guard service, where he worked with a special team to stand up the first cyber brigade headquarters for the National Guard. He currently serves as international president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest historically black fraternities, founded in 1914.

One of his current efforts in the fraternity is leading the charge to build a multimillion-dollar affordable housing apartment complex in Washington, D.C. He currently serves on the Charisma University Board of Governors, Fayetteville State University Board of Visitors, and the board of directors for William & Mary University Alumni Association.

Historic Barber-Scotia College

Founded by the Presbyterian Church in January 1867, the original purpose of the college was to prepare newly emancipated African American women to go into the fields of education and social work. In 1916, the name was changed to Scotia Women’s College.

In 1930, Barber Memorial College of Anniston, Alabama, merged with Scotia Women’s College. The present name, Barber-Scotia College, was adopted in 1932. The mission of the college has always focused on total student development as etched in the Faith Hall cornerstone: “For Head, Hand and Heart.”