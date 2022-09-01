Boy Scout troop at Logan Community church sees three Eagle Scouts

CONCORD — Grace Lutheran Church in the Logan Community of Concord has produced three Eagle Scouts in five years.

An Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the Boy Scouts. It takes years of hard work, service and determination to become an Eagle Scout. This prestigious milestone is highly recognized across the country and world. Having the designation of Eagle Scout on your resume will improve your prospects of receiving scholarships and other postsecondary recognitions and awards.

The recipients were all members of Troop 522 which began in 2015. This troop is led by two veteran cousins, Daniel L. Barrier and Sergeant James Barrier, III who grew up in the Logan Community. James retired from the U.S. Airforce after 20 years and was an ROTC Instructor with Central Cabarrus High School for 23. Dan retired from the U.S. Army and had long careers in both the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and in the Western Carolina University Police.

They mentored the three young men through a multitude of lessons, experiences and service projects which led to the ultimate recognition of becoming Eagle Scouts. It took each Eagle recipient approximately six years to complete the process.

The initial recipient was Zavier Shipp, who received his Eagle recognition during his 2017 senior year in high school. Shipp was accepted to attend North Carolina A&T State University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in 2021. The current recipients are Gaven Potts and Malachi Stewart just . Both just graduated high school.

Potts is working toward being certified as a radiological technician with aspirations of pursuing further advancements in the nuclear-medicinal field. Stewart plans to join the U.S. Army. The Army recognizes the rank of Eagle Scout as an outstanding accomplishment and oftentimes enlists the recipients on a higher ranking level.

The scouts meet on Saturdays at 1:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church located at 58 Chestnut Dr. SW in Concord.

The church invites all young boys to be a part of this outstanding troop which was recognized by The Central North Carolina Council as being, “The Outstanding Troop in the year of 2020”. They are looking for adult mentors, volunteers and others in the community to help sponsor and support the troop which can be instrumental in making a significant impact in the lives of our youth.

Troop 522 is currently on hiatus. But they will resume meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 1:30 p.m.

If you know of a young boy who could benefit from this experience or you would like to become a volunteer or a supporter, please contact the church at 704-782-7620.