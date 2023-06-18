For most of Brian Echevarria’s life, he had never thought too much about politics. Besides being a dedicated voter, he never campaigned for candidates, knocked on doors, or attended political events or rallies.

Things changed a few years ago, when his parents, disabled veterans who had lived in China Grove, moved to York, South Carolina.

They left because North Carolina was still taxing the disability benefits for retired veterans, Echevarria said, while South Carolina was giving disabled veterans exemptions on their property taxes.

Raising a family in Harrisburg, Echevarria’s parents’ move meant a longer trip for his three children to see their grandparents.

“I think that was the first time I’m like, ‘Man, government policies just broke up my family,’” he said.

A father of three children, including two teenagers, he wanted to make sure they had a future where they would be successful.

“As a father, I began to see that they’re not going to live in the world that I control,” he said. “They’re going to go out there and encounter life, live it how they see fit. What kind of future in this world will they have?”

All these considerations helped convince Echevarria, 45, to get more involved in his community, which led him to run as a Republican candidate for N.C. House District 73 last year.

He lost by around 600 votes, but the attention he gained was enough to be asked by several groups to run for the chair of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.

He initially declined, wanting to focus on his family instead. He eventually changed course, ran for the post, and received the most delegate votes to lock up the position during the GOP County Convention on March 31.

“I’m so flattered the community feels this way about me,” Echevarria said.

Harrisburg resident Brent Whichel is excited about Echevarria’s “focus on family and trying to improve the community.”

“If you look ahead, he wants to make sure that he’s leaving a community behind for his children and every other child in the community where they can prosper and have successes,” Whichel, a father of four, said.

Echevarria, a Harrisburg resident since 2006 and a financial adviser, is a regular person wanting to do the best for his family and community, even after campaigning for a high-profile House seat last year.

“I see myself as extra ordinary as opposed to extraordinary,” he said.

Concord resident Avis Edmond, who has known Echevarria for more than a decade, appreciates his loyalty, noting he’s always been a man of his word.

“In the 15 years that I’ve known him, there’s not been a change, I’ve not seen him flip-flop,” she said. “So, from a political perspective, I was excited when he made the decision to go into politics.”

“I’m just really excited that he’s taken the lead role as the GOP chairperson for Cabarrus County,” Edmond added.

Discovering the power of faith

Echevarria was born in Miami and raised in a bilingual and multicultural family. His mother is of Bahamian descent and his father is of Cuban descent.

He lived in several states as a young child, noting in the biography section of his website that he attended 12 schools from kindergarten through high school.

“The accidental benefit is that I love meeting new people, appreciate the life others live, and love those who are different from me,” he wrote.

His life changed in 1999, when he became a Christian and discovered the power of Jesus Christ and the Gospel. This helped set the course for the rest of his life, including aligning himself with the Republican Party.

“I wasn’t raised in the church, I wasn’t even raised on the same street as a church,” he said. “The first time I heard the Gospel, it was the greatest deal I ever heard.”

Echevarria said he was was blown away when he learned he could be forgiven and that God loved him, concepts that had been foreign to him.

“For me, it was revolutionary,” he said, noting he had never considered whether God had loved him.

He said he woke up the next day as a changed man, saying that he loved everybody.

Echevarria has a motto that has helped govern his life: Love everyone like they’re perfect. You already know they’re not.

His religious awakening helped him discern the Republican Party was the best fit for him and his beliefs. He was previously an unaffiliated voter.

“For me, the Republican Party represents the only political refuge for my faith, for my family and for a future that allows for opportunity as I imagine it,” Echevarria said.

Equal opportunity for all

Echevarria supports equal opportunity for all, but is cautious of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and entitlement programs.

“I think the Republican Party gives us the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we need equal opportunity for everyone,’” he said. “I don’t care if you’re LGBT. I don’t care if you’re white, if you’re Black, if you’re male, if you’re female. You deserve an opportunity, the same as anyone else.”

As a Black man, he is aware many people still associate minorities (especially other Black people) as being part of the Democratic Party, which is not always the case.

Edmond, a Black Republican, said Echevarria’s rise helped give minorities a voice in the party.

“Because of Brian, we’ve had more minorities come out of the closet” and align themselves with the GOP, Edmond said.

Echevarria believes that in theory, most people hold similar beliefs; it’s in the application of those beliefs where key differences emerge.

Most people would agree that helping the poor and those who are struggling is important. But people have very different ideas about how best to accomplish this, Echevarria said.

“I always meet families that say, ‘Hey, I need help,’” he said, “but no one’s looking for free cake. They’re like, ‘Man, just give me the ingredients and I’ll make the cake.’”

This message of equal opportunity has resonated with people from across the county, he said.

“I don’t think there’s a Democratic person, a Black person, white person, LGBT person, anyone that would disagree with that,” he said.

‘Positivity is a superpower’

As the new chair of the Cabarrus GOP, Echevarria is excited to continue working to getting more Republican members elected.

He feels one reason Cabarrus County has prospered and attracted new residents and businesses in recent years is due to steady Republican leadership.

“There’s a stark difference between Republican leadership in a municipality and Democratic leadership in a municipality,” he said.

Whichel, the Harrisburg resident, is confident Echevarria will help expand the county party, and will work to ensure he leaves his position as chair on more solid footing than when he found it.

“He’s all about bringing more people into the fold,” Whichel said.

Echevarria is bullish and optimistic about his party’s chances in the future. Much of that is because of past performance, as Cabarrus has consistently been a reliable red county, but also because Echevarria has a faith in his party and the residents of the county.

“I think positivity is a superpower,” he said. “Be positive. You have obstacles, but you have hope to overcome them.”

Echevarria enjoys meeting and debating with people, even those with opposing viewpoints. Despite the current hyperpartisan climate, he said people can disagree and argue without being hostile or disrespectful.

“I don’t have to walk away with personal animus because someone has a different opinion about a topic,” he said.

Whenever he engages with people, Echevarria strives to always understand where they are coming from.

“When I sit with people, I always want to understand not just what they’re saying, but why they’re saying it,” he said.