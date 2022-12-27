Cabarrus Arts Council 2022 Highlights spotlight community

When we look back at 2022, we'll remember the fun we shared with the community we love. We look forward to more memory-making with you in 2023.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (Dec. 28-Jan. 1)

City of Kannapolis Celebration of Lights – Sunday, Now – Friday, December 30, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale. Free admission; Recommended for families; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2558/mctl/EventDetails.

155th Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society – Today – Friday, Dec. 30, noon-4 p.m. This amazing exhibition of 40 paintings by nationally and internationally known watercolor artists is not to be missed! Mooresville Arts Gallery, 103 West Center Avenue, Mooresville. For more information, visit mooresvillearts.org.

STEAM Explorers Week-Long Challenge – Cabarrus County Library, Concord - Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Friday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop by and engage with our four STEAM-based challenges all week long! You’ll find these activities upstairs in the Children’s Room. Cost is free; Recommended for families; For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/steam-explorers-week-long-challenge-con-3/.

Paper Chain Snowman – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Friday, December 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate winter by building your own paper-chain snowman. Cost is free; Recommended for families. For more information visit, https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/paper-chain-snowman-kan/.

Next Week (Jan. 2-8)

Crochet 101: The Basics – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Want to pick up a new creative hobby this year? Come learn the basics of crochet: how to create a slip knot, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet, and more! Beginners welcomed! All supplies provided. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 13+; Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. To register, visit: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crochet-101-the-basics/.

Giant Snowflakes – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 6 – 7 p.m. Join in constructing giant versions of icy snowflakes! Cost is free; Recommended for ages 13-18; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/giant-snowflakes-kan/.

Crochet 102: Snow Buddy – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Thursday, Jan. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Would you like to learn more about crocheting toys? Join us as we use some basic amigurumi techniques to make our very own snow buddy! Beginners welcomed! All supplies provided. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 13+; Meeting room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crochet-102-snow-buddy/.

Free Demo – Recycled Glass Art – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 – 3 p.m. The Cabarrus Art Guild is excited to bring you the first FREE Demo of the 2023 season.

CAG Member Donna Miller will demonstrate how she turns broken glass into beautiful art. All the steps from selecting the glass pieces through the pouring the resin will be shown in the creation of this widely popular art style. Clearwater Arts Center and Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord (enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more details, visit http://www.cabarrusartguild.org/news--events.html.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Cabarrus Arts Council Volunteer Opportunity Fair – Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteer with us! Learn about opportunities to serve at the Cabarrus Arts Council during our smartly-named Volunteer Opportunity Fair. Meet current volunteers. Hear firsthand why they love to usher in the theatre, docent in The Galleries, chaperone during school shows or even spackle holes in the walls after an exhibition. Volunteering is the ideal way to give back for individuals and groups! This drop-in event is free and open to anyone at least 16 years of age. Let us know you're coming by email neha@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Creating a Resin Art Tray Workshop – Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 – 4 p.m. Cabarrus Arts Guild presents a resin workshop. In this class we will make an Ocean Inspired pour on a wooden tray. The tray is 12”x5” and can be used as a serving tray for tea, coffee, cookies etc. The process is fun and every project will be unique. No prior experience needed! All materials will be provided. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. To register, email aloranbylora@gmail.com. Registration and payment is due by January 14th. Recommended for ages 18+. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord (enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information, visit http://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes--workshops.html.

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 p.m. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-2/

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $27/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $35/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE Special now through January 16; Tickets: $37.50/PAIR; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).