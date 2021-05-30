Cabarrus Calendar

“Ready, Set, Move” Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. outdoors at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. This will be the kickoff and information meeting for the Walking and Rolling with Cabarrus ECA program. This will be a walking program that encourages ECA members and other adults in the county to begin where they are and become more physically active by starting, maintaining or increasing walking. Interested participants should plan to attend one of the two kickoff meetings to register. Participants will receive a bag filled with walking items, information and, of course, door prizes will be awarded. For details, call 704-920-3310.