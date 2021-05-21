City helps preserve only standing 1890s African-American Cabarrus schoolhouse

CONCORD — The City of Concord and the Historic Cabarrus Association (HCA) are working together to preserve to the once-thought-lost Meadow View schoolhouse, which is the county's last standing African-American schoolhouse from the late 1800s.
The school sits on the Oaklawn property which is currently preparing for the development of townhouses by Green Street Land Co. At the Concord City Council's May meeting, the council authorized City Manager Lloyd Payne to pull together an agreement between the city and Green Street Land Co. to preserve the school. Due to the townhouse development moving faster, the school needs to be moved off the property by the end of the summer or it will be torn down.
When Ken Orndorff, founder of Green Street Land Co., first purchased the Oaklawn property a few years ago, he was working with the former owners to preserve the house. Orndorff met with Ashley Sedlak-Propst, executive director of Historic Cabarrus Association, to look at preservation possibilities. During that discussion, the Motleys, former owners of Oaklawn, mentioned the Meadow View schoolhouse.
Years ago, Propst had searched the county for African-American schools from the late nineteenth century. When she looked for the Meadow View School, she went to where it was said to be located, but never found the building. She thought it had been lost in time. Propst said she was excited and shocked to find it at Oaklawn.
The school had been moved from a rural area near Harris Road and moved to Oaklawn around the 1950s or 1960s. The building itself is suppose to have been built around the 1890s. But it most likely went into disuse once African-American children were moved into the Shankletown school around the 1930s.
With the school's history, Propst said it is possible it received funding from the Rosenwald school initiative that built or funded about 5,000 African-American schools in the South in the early twentieth century — 10 of those were confirmed to be in Cabarrus County. With the building's current condition, about 60 percent of it might be able to be preserved. But Propst said even saving a quarter of the building is worth it.
"It would be the last remaining Rosenwald school that existed in Cabarrus County, if it received funding," Propst said. "Just the fact that it is, to my knowledge, the only still standing African-American school in the county for that time period, the late 1800s, is just incredible."
After the city's Parks and Recreation Department received a few bids for preserving the school, it looks like the maximum cost would be $45,000 to $47,000. Orndorff has promised to put $10,000 toward the school's preservation. The city is looking at funding a maximum of $37,000. The city will also take ownership of the structure once it is preserved and stored.
These costs include asbestos remediation, cataloging the pieces, moving them, storing them, and disassembling the structure.
The city is looking into its options for using the school as a historic piece. There is a possibility it could be moved to a city park for educational purposes.
For right now, the school will be stored until funding is found through grants to set it up in a permanent place to be displayed.
One thing that could help with grants is its potential status as a Rosenwald School, but so far Propst hasn't found any documents tying it to Rosenwald. But she plans to visit the state archives this summer for more research.
Before the council agreed to use funds to preserve the school, council members asked why other organizations couldn't help fund its preservation. Propst explained that there isn't enough time with the accelerated development schedule to get a grant. When Propst was first made aware of the school back in about 2019, she and the board of directors for HCA started looking into funding options. But now that the school has to be moved within months, there isn't enough time to get a grant that can take at least a year to receive, if at all.
Several council members stated that they hope organizations in the community will come out to help fund the permanent placement of the schoolhouse once it is preserved. Council Member Ella Mae Small said she thinks the community could come together for the school like it did to preserve the old courthouse.
"This school does mean a lot to me because it is part of Afro-American history," the councilwoman said. "It is a statement to the Afro-American community that we value our history."
Green Street Land Co. Founder Orndorff also stated that, just like he hopes to preserve the history of the Oaklawn house, he wants the school to find its permanent home in the community.
"After discovering the history of this building, it became a vital part of the Oaklawn story — one that deserves to have a second life as a relic of its time," he said.
As the city enters into an agreement with the developer for preserving the school, Propst said her work has just started in diving into the history of the building. And she hopes the Cabarrus community sees the school as an opportunity to preserve more of its history.
"Treasures like this are lost left and right every day," she said. "That lesser known history, the untold stories that come from this community — we saved the big, pretty courthouse, we saved the white-textile-mill-owner's home on North Main street U.S.A., but we are not always saving the vernacular architecture, the common man's home. We are really not saving the communities of Black or Indigenous people's as much as we should."