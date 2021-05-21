City helps preserve only standing 1890s African-American Cabarrus schoolhouse

These costs include asbestos remediation, cataloging the pieces, moving them, storing them, and disassembling the structure.

The city is looking into its options for using the school as a historic piece. There is a possibility it could be moved to a city park for educational purposes.

For right now, the school will be stored until funding is found through grants to set it up in a permanent place to be displayed.

One thing that could help with grants is its potential status as a Rosenwald School, but so far Propst hasn't found any documents tying it to Rosenwald. But she plans to visit the state archives this summer for more research.

Before the council agreed to use funds to preserve the school, council members asked why other organizations couldn't help fund its preservation. Propst explained that there isn't enough time with the accelerated development schedule to get a grant. When Propst was first made aware of the school back in about 2019, she and the board of directors for HCA started looking into funding options. But now that the school has to be moved within months, there isn't enough time to get a grant that can take at least a year to receive, if at all.