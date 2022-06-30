City of Concord closes offices for Independence Day

CONCORD – The City of Concord government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule

No collection services will be provided on Monday, July 4. Garbage, recycling and bulky waste customers will have a one-day delay in collection for those services. Garbage and recycling customers on the Friday route will have collection on Saturday, July 9.

With city crews now collecting bulky waste items, both the Thursday and Friday bulky waste routes will be condensed and collected on Friday, July 8.

Yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Crews will begin with the Monday route area and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday, July 8.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Monday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will be open on the regular schedule. On Monday, July 4, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed.