The Watercolor Society of North Carolina Western Region Watercolor Exhibit on view now through Saturday, Oct. 21.

The exhibit opened with a reception Saturday, Sept. Artists were on-site to discuss their work.

This exhibit is a collaborative presentation by WSNC and ClearWater Arts. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord). For more information, visit EXHIBIT-Watercolor Society of North Carolina Western Region Watercolor Exhibit — ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (clearwaterartists.com).

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week!

(Sept. 18 –24)

Magnetic Terrariums – Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 – 6:30 p.m. Make a small magnetic terrarium with an air plant to decorate your space! Adults; FREE; No Registration Required; Kannapolis Library; 850 Mountain St; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG. The third in her garden series will take you on a Wildflower walk with Susan through the woods! Let’s stitch flowers to make a creative journal with little facts and quotes about each of the flowers. The stitches will be done using Pearl Cotton Threads and embellished with ribbons and unique hand dyed fabrics. This little journal book will be put together in a unique way with the addition of ribbons and buttons. Join Susan for this creative journey! Ages 15+; Registration required; Class Cost: $50 CAG members; $60 non-CAG members; Materials Cost: the pattern for the class is $15 and kits with supplies and the pattern will be available at $30 which is payable in the class; Concord; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios; 223 Crowell Drive, NW; For more information or to register, visit Classes & Workshops (cabarrusartguild.org)

Barbie Party – Thursday, Sept. 21, 4 - 5 p.m. Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Bring your coolest doll and your imagination along to the Library Dreamhouse for crafts and activities! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registration Required; Mt. Pleasant Library; 8556 Cook St; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Adult DIY Paint Along – Friday, Sept. 22, 4 – 5 p.m. Join us for a relaxing afternoon paint-along and create your own work of art. All supplies provided. Adult; FREE; Registration Required; Registration will open 2 weeks before the event/program occurs; Harrisburg Library; 201 Sims Pkwy; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Next Week!

(Sept. 25 – Oct. 1)

Crafters Corner – Monday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on a craft in a comfortable atmosphere. All ages welcome; FREE; No Registration Required; Mt. Pleasant Library; 8556 Cook St; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Guided Paint by Number – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Anyone can paint a masterpiece when you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art inspired by a work of Frida Kahlo. No experience required! Ages 13 +; FREE; Registration Required; Registration opens two weeks before the program/event occurs; Harrisburg Library; 201 Sims Pkwy; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Don’t Bug Us! – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 – 7 p.m. Join the Master Gardeners of Cabarrus County to learn about the importance of helping pollinators make it through winter and receive your own pollinator friendly plant! Adults; No Registration Required; Kannapolis Library; 850 Mountain St; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

After Work Family Fun – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Join us for books, games, crafts, and a little bit of learning…all after the grown-ups get home from work! This month we will play and learn about night animals! Ages 6-11; No Registration Required; Concord Library; 27 Union St; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Teen Yoga with Monica Drake – Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 – 2 p.m. Join us as local yoga instructor, Monica Drake, presents an introductory yoga class for teens that emphasizes mindfulness and body awareness for optimal overall physical and mental health! Teens; FREE; Registration Required; Registration opens two weeks before the program/event occurs. Harrisburg Library; 201 Sims Pkwy; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

3rd Concord International Festival – Saturday, Sept. 30, noon – 6 p.m. Presented by El Puente Hispano and the City of Concord. Join us and enjoy a world mosaic of different countries and cultures at the Concord International Festival in Downtown Concord. Be amazed by colorful ethnic performances, enjoy arts and crafts from around the world, taste exquisite international food, experience cultural booths and education, and have your children play at our kids’ corner with internationally inspired attractions. Fun for the entire family! All ages; FREE; Market Street, Downtown Concord; For more information, visit Home - concordinternationalfestival.com

Upcoming

Family Day – Saturday, Oct. 7, 1–3:30 p.m. Join us at the Cabarrus Arts Council for Family Day arts & crafts! Jam on a ukulele with CAC’s Performing Arts Director Brian Sullivan. Families can also enjoy a demo from the exhibiting artist, Crista Cammarota! Children are welcome to participate in creating art with objects found in nature! All ages; FREE; No Registration Required; Cabarrus Arts Council; 65 Union Street S; For more information call (704) 920-2787

Mount Pleasant Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Head over to the charming Town of Mount Pleasant to attend their Annual Fall Festival. The event includes craft vendors, small businesses, kids' activities, food vendors and more! All ages; FREE; Mount Pleasant; N Main Street between Hwy 73 & Walnut Street; For more information, visit Mount Pleasant, NC Fall Festival | Explore Cabarrus

Ongoing

Force of Nature – Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place - and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners - and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives – Every Second Saturday, 10–11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every 2 Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists

Watercolor Society of North Carolina Western Region Watercolor Exhibit On view now – Saturday, October 21 Opening reception Saturday, September 9, 4 p.m.–5:30 p.m. Artists will be on-site to discuss their work. This exhibit is a collaborative presentation by WSNC and ClearWater Arts. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord). For more information, visit EXHIBIT-Watercolor Society of North Carolina Western Region Watercolor Exhibit — ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (clearwaterartists.com)