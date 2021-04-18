COLUMN: Foster care in full circle

Many have asked me what it was like growing up in foster care. During those years it was so difficult to give a clear answer, but now if I had to sum it up in one word it would be “deserted.”

Throughout foster care, I was placed in 16 homes from the ages of 3 to 18. Although I was surrounded by social workers, lawyers, GAL/ CASA workers and multiple foster parents and siblings, I still felt very alone, isolated and frightened. So many lives had touched mine, yet no one could relate to what I was going through.

I longed to be known and understood. I was fully aware that I was unwanted. Of course, that is something to never talk about with anyone. I went through great lengths to hide my sorrow.

For instance, whenever I would move to a new school, as I often did, I would try to avoid sharing the fact that I lived in a foster home. I would make up elaborate stories about my life. On one move, I told my classmates that I was a runway model who traveled around. In another school I was a dancer trying out for a Broadway show. Living in the fantasy world helped me somewhat escape reality … until I reached middle school.