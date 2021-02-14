COLUMN: Whitcomb recalls a Daytona 500 like no other

Bob Whitcomb wasn’t a typical NASCAR team owner when he entered the sport’s Cup Series in 1988. The New Hampshire native was venturing into a sport that was still dominated by southerners, including many who could trace their roots to the sport’s earliest days.
Whitcomb completely broke the mold in just his third year as a team owner. His car, driven by Derrike Cope, took on the sport’s biggest names—including Earnhardt, Wallace, Elliott, and Martin—and won NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.
Cope’s 1990 Daytona victory, in fact, remains one of racing’s biggest upsets. Dale Earnhardt, on the way to his fourth Cup championship, dominated the race that day, leading 155 of 200 laps. As the cars came around for the final lap, victory appeared to be in Earnhardt’s grasp.
Those final laps are seared in Whitcomb’s memory.
“When I saw our car coming out of turn four, I couldn’t believe it,” Whitcomb recalled recently. “I knew something had happened because of the noise from the crowd, but back then they didn’t have the TVs and all in the pits. On the white flag lap, Derrick was on the back bumper of Dale. Then they go back around out of sight, and I didn’t know what was going on.”
Rather than Earnhardt claiming his first win in the ‘500,’ it was Cope who crossed the finish line first. Earnhardt’s car had run over debris on the track, cutting a tire. He finished fifth and had to wait eight years before getting his first and only victory in the Daytona 500.
“I would have been happy with a top five at Daytona, especially in my third year in the sport,” said Whitcomb. “It was probably the biggest thrill of my life. It was a big deal in Keene, New Hampshire, too. I still get people who come up and talk about it, even though it’s been 31 years.”
Good fortune had followed Whitcomb from the time a corporate suitor came calling to complete a multi-million-dollar deal for the 22-location concrete and stone business his father had started in 1931. Flush with cash and still relatively young, Whitcomb, age 50 at the time, decided to pursue the NASCAR dream he had harbored while attending the modified races popular in New England.
Whitcomb Racing ran a limited schedule in NASCAR’s second tier, then known as the Busch Series, in 1987 and ’88, fielding a car for modified driver Ken Bouchard. By 1988 the team was ready to move to the Cup Series, with Whitcomb deciding to fund the operation himself while hoping to land a major sponsor.
Buddy Parrott, Whitcomb soon learned, was available for work, and insiders advised him to pursue the crew chief, considered one of the best in the business. Parrott suggested that Whitcomb contact Hendrick Motorsports to purchase engines for the team. With Parrott’s introduction, Rick Hendrick and Whitcomb agreed to a deal, and Hendrick even used his clout with Chevrolet racing executives to place Whitcomb’s team in their support program.
“(Team owners) Rick Hendrick and Richard Childress really helped me a lot, especially with sponsor contracts and driver contracts,” said Whitcomb. “They really helped out a northern boy coming into a southern sport.”
A sponsor eventually came calling, literally. Cope had aligned with Purolator, a manufacturer of oil and air filters, but Cope’s team owner had disbanded the operation due to health problems. Cope suggested Whitcomb’s team to Purolator, and a company executive contacted the team owner.
That phone call represented a remarkable twist of fate for Whitcomb.
“When I would go to races with my friends, our favorite driver was David Pearson, who was sponsored by Purolator,” recalled Whitcomb. “We all wore Purolator jackets. Later, I couldn’t believe it when I got my first sponsor and it was Purolator.”
With Parrott as crew chief, a new sponsor, and a team owner willing to do whatever it took to win, the team found success, particularly in 1990 as the Daytona win was followed by a victory at Dover in June.
Whitcomb remained in the sport through the 1992 season, completing five seasons in NASCAR’s top division, and getting one memorable win in the Daytona 500. Politics in the sport began to wear on him, he said, with sponsors dictating too many decisions based on very little knowledge of the sport.
Whitcomb still lives in New Hampshire, although his son, Mike, is a Harrisburg resident and the owner of a local Jersey Mike’s franchise. Whitcomb has no regrets about the time he spent in NASCAR, or the money he poured into the venture.
“Sometimes people question my getting into the sport,” he said. “I tell them that it was something I wanted to do. It was something that stood out to me. I wanted to go at it first class and field a car that could compete. I didn’t want to go out there and make laps at the end of the field.
“Back then Unocal sponsored victory lane and provided the driver and team owner with a ring for winning the ‘500.’ I tell people, See that ring—that’s a $5 million ring.”
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.