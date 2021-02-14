COLUMN: Whitcomb recalls a Daytona 500 like no other

Bob Whitcomb wasn’t a typical NASCAR team owner when he entered the sport’s Cup Series in 1988. The New Hampshire native was venturing into a sport that was still dominated by southerners, including many who could trace their roots to the sport’s earliest days.

Whitcomb completely broke the mold in just his third year as a team owner. His car, driven by Derrike Cope, took on the sport’s biggest names—including Earnhardt, Wallace, Elliott, and Martin—and won NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.

Cope’s 1990 Daytona victory, in fact, remains one of racing’s biggest upsets. Dale Earnhardt, on the way to his fourth Cup championship, dominated the race that day, leading 155 of 200 laps. As the cars came around for the final lap, victory appeared to be in Earnhardt’s grasp.

Those final laps are seared in Whitcomb’s memory.

“When I saw our car coming out of turn four, I couldn’t believe it,” Whitcomb recalled recently. “I knew something had happened because of the noise from the crowd, but back then they didn’t have the TVs and all in the pits. On the white flag lap, Derrick was on the back bumper of Dale. Then they go back around out of sight, and I didn’t know what was going on.”