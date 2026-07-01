Popular Spotlight MAKING DISCIPLES LETTER Making disciples letter: Are we sure of our salvation? By Al Stanford Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Al Stanford Are you sure that you have been saved?kAmpC6 J@F 23D@=FE6=J 4@?7:56?E E92E J@F 2C6 D2G65 2?5 :7 J@F D9@F=5 5:6 E@?:89E[ 2C6 J@F 4@>7@CE23=6 E92E J@F H@F=5 36 :? E96 AC6D6?46 @7 y6DFD E@>@CC@Hnk^Amk9amw2G6 J@F 366? 3@C?\282:?nk^9amkAmq6:?8 3@C?\282:? :D E96 7:CDE 2?5 >@DE :>A@CE2?E DE6A :? 8@:?8 E@ 962G6?] p A6CD@? >FDE 36 3@C?\282:? 2?5 7:==65 H:E9 E96 w@=J $A:C:E @7 v@5]k^Amk9amp A6CD@? H:== 2=H2JD C6>6>36Ck^9am kAmx 36=:6G6 E92E :E :D DF49 2 =:76\492?8:?8 6G6?E E92E 2 A6CD@? H:== 2=H2JD C6>6>36C 2?5 36 AC@F5 E@ D92C6 H96?6G6C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 2C:D6D]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: Fireworks, music, eagles' history and airplanes Rowan woman charged with attempted murder of husband Sergeant’s hunch about BMW leads to duo suspected in 100 burglaries, NC police say Cannon Ballers to host July 4 celebration featuring baseball, concert and fireworks Concord accepting applications for 2026 Concord 101 citizens academy Mount Pleasant kicks off Independence celebration Saturday Fifth suspect turns himself in on charges in Concord double homicide Texas approves mandatory Bible readings in public schools, reigniting a century-long debate Cabarrus Animal Shelter going to Tuesday-Saturday hours 'Dream come true' for Hornets great Kemba Walker UPDATED - Happy birthday America - Cabarrus celebrates freedom Harrisburg gears up for expanded July 4 celebration with rides, live music, parade and fireworks Music executive, pioneer, and songwriter Eddie Ray dies at 99 Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS battle US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz k9am}@ 962G6?[ :7 ?@E 3@C?\282:?k^9amkAmy6DFD 2?DH6C65 2?5 D2:5 F?E@ 9:>[ G6C:=J[ G6C:=J[ x D2J F?E@ E966[ tI46AE 2 >2? 36 3@C? 282:?[ 96 42??@E D66 E96 <:?85@> @7 v@5] }:4@56>FD D2:E9 F?E@ 9:>[ w@H 42? 2 >2? 36 3@C? H96? 96 :D @=5n r2? 96 6?E6C E96 D64@?5 E:>6 :?E@ 9:D >@E96C’D H@>3[ 2?5 36 3@C?nk^Am kAmy6DFD 2?DH6C65[ G6C:=J[ G6C:=J[ x D2J F?E@ E966[ tI46AE 2 >2? 36 3@C? @7 H2E6C 2?5 @7 E96 $A:C:E[ 96 42??@E 6?E6C :?E@ E96 <:?85@> @7 v@5] %92E H9:49 :D 3@C? @7 E96 7=6D9 :D 7=6D9j 2?5 E92E H9:49 :D 3@C? @7 E96 $A:C:E :D $A:C:E] |2CG6= ?@E E92E x D2:5 F?E@ E966[ *6 >FDE 36 3@C? 282:?] Wy@9? bib\f[ zy'X]k^Am k9ams@ J@F E9:?< E96J 2C6 ~znk^9am kAm$@>6 A6@A=6 E9:?< E96J 2C6 D2G65 3FE 5@?’E H2?E E@ E2=< 23@FE :E 2?5 ;FDE D2J[ x’> ~z] qFE C62==J[ 5@ J@F E9:?< E96J 2C6 ~znk^Am k9amv@5 E@F496D FDk^9amkAmx 36=:6G6 E92E H96? 2 A6CD@? :D 3@C?\282:?[ E96 p=>:89EJ v@5 @7 E9:D F?:G6CD6 C62496D @FE 2?5 E@F496D FD 2?5 A@FCD @FE w:D w@=J $A:C:E :? 2 A6CD@?]k^Amk9amx 5@?’E F?56CDE2?5 :E[ 3FE x 36=:6G6 :Ek^9amkAmq6:?8 3@C?\282:? :D 2 DFA6C?2EFC2= 6G6?E 3J v@5[ H96? 2 A6CD@? 36=:6G6D] %96 E9:67 @? E96 4C@DD D2:5[ V{@C5[ C6>6>36C >6 H96? J@F 4@>6 :?E@ J@FC <:?85@>]V p?5 x 36=:6G6 96 H2D 3@C?\282:?[ 2E E92E :?DE2?E[ 3J v@5]k^Am k9amq@C?\282:? 2?5 @? E96 H2J E@ 962G6?k^9amkAmpE E92E :?DE2?E 2== <:?5D @7 E9:?8D 92AA6? :? @FC 3@5J] p?5 >J BF6DE:@? :D[ 5@ H6 E9:?<[ 7@C 2? :?DE2?E[ E92E H6 H:== ?@E C6>6>36C E92E D@>6E9:?8 92AA6?65 E@ FDn p?5 2E E92E A@:?E[ 2 A6CD@? 92D A2DD65 @?6 @7 E96 7:CDE C6BF:C6>6?ED E@ 6?E6C 962G6?]k^Amk9amx7 x 925 2?J 5@F3Ek^9amkAmx7 x 5:5 ?@E H2?E E@ E2=< 23@FE :E[ :E :D E@@ :>A@CE2?E E@ E2<6 2?J 492?46] #6>6>36C E92E :D 2 C6BF:C6>6?E E@ 6?E6C w62G6?] $@[ x H@F=5 DE2CE @G6C 7C@> E96 DE2CE]k^Am k9amp?5 96C6’D H92E 2 A6CD@? ?665D E@ 5@k^9am kAmp5>:E E@ v@5 E92E J@F 2C6 2 D:??6C]k^AmkAm#6A6?E[ EFC?:?8 7C@> J@FC D:?]k^AmkAmqJ 72:E9 C646:G6 y6DFD 2D v@5’D $@? 2?5 2446AE w:D 8:7E @7 7@C8:G6?6DD 7C@> D:?]k^AmkAmr@?76DD J@FC 72:E9 :? y6DFD r9C:DE 2D $2G:@C 2?5 {@C5]k^Am k9amw6C6 :D 2 AC2J6Ck^9amkAm*@F >2J AC2J 2 AC2J6C =:<6 E9:D 2D J@F 42== @? v@5 E@ D2G6 J@F] %9:D :D 2 D2>A=6 AC2J6C[ 3FE :7 J@F AC2J :E H:E9 2 49:=5=:<6[ =:76\492?8:?8 72:E9[ Ww6 H:== <?@H J@FC 962CEX[ 2?5 x 36=:6G6 w6 H:== D2G6 J@F]k^Am k9am%96 !C2J6Ck^9amkAms62C v@5[ x <?@H E92E J@F =@G6 >6] x 4@?76DD >J D:? 2?5 ?665 @7 D2=G2E:@?] x EFC? 2H2J 7C@> >J D:? 2?5 A=246 >J 72:E9 :? y6DFD 2D >J $2G:@C 2?5 {@C5] x? E96 ?2>6 @7 y6DFD x AC2J[ 2>6?]k^Am k9amp7E6C J@FC AC2J6Ck^9amkAmp7E6C J@F 92G6 C646:G65 y6DFD r9C:DE :?E@ J@FC =:76[ E6== 2 A2DE@C @C 2?@E96C r9C:DE:2? 23@FE J@FC 564:D:@?]k^Am k9ampD< 7@C H2E6C 32AE:D>k^9amkAm$9@H @E96CD J@FC 72:E9 :? r9C:DE 3J 2D<:?8 7@C 32AE:D> 3J :>>6CD:@? :? J@FC =@42= 49FC49 2D 2 AF3=:4 6IAC6DD:@? @7 J@FC 72:E9]k^Am k9amr964< :E @FEk^9am kAms@?’E ;FDE E2<6 >J H@C5D 2?5 @A:?:@?[ 4964< :E @FE 7@C J@FCD6=7] xE :D 2 A6CD@?2= >2EE6C[ 2?5 x 5@?’E E9:?< 2?J@?6 5@F3ED E92E E96D6 >@CE2= 3@5:6D H:== DE@A H@C<:?8 D@>6E:>6[ @C H6 >2J 72== 2?5 3C:?8 :E @? BF:4<=J]k^Amk9am$2=G2E:@? :D 7C66 3FE ?@E 2FE@>2E:4k^9amkAmxE :D 7C66 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 3642FD6 y6DFD D965 w:D 3=@@5 @? E96 4C@DD 7@C 2== A6CD@?D[ 3FE :E :D ?@E 2FE@>2E:4[ 2?5 2 A6CD@? >2J 92G6 E@ 8:G6 FA D@>6 E9:?8D 2?5 492?86 E96:C =:76DEJ=6]k^Am k9ams@?’E H2:E[ 5@ :E ?@Hk^9am kAmy6DFD A2:5 E96 A6?2=EJ 7@C @FC D:?D[ 3J w:D 562E9 @? E96 4C@DD] x 36=:6G6 E92E J@F 42? 36 D2G65 J@FCD6=7[ C:89E H96C6 J@F 2C6[ :7 J@FC 962CE :D C:89E] s@?’E H2:E[ 5@ :E ?@H]k^Amk9am%9:D HC:E6Ck^9amkAmp= $E2?7@C5[ h`[ 8C6H FA A@@C @? 2 72C>[ DA6?E 9:D 42C66C E6249:?8 72C>6CD E9C@F89 E96 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? $6CG:46[ 2?5 :D ?@H 4@>A6==65 E@ HC:E6 2?5 2D< 92C5 BF6DE:@?D 23@FE D2=G2E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Fireworks, music, eagles' history and airplanes Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Mount Pleasant and Kannapolis celebrating American independence; new flights to Florida; see an eagle in … Friday Five:Honoring Charlie Barbee, Creamery reopens and let the celebrations begin Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: a food drive honors the memory of Charlie and Sharon Barbee; Cabarrus Creamery reopened this week under n… Wilson R. Cherry: Transitioning from high school to adulthood With high school graduations over or will be soon, many parents and legal guardians are anxiously awaiting what’s next for their children as t… Larry Cothren: Principles of the Constitution and Declaration help America survive Larry Cothren looks at the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution's effect on lasting freedom. Tom Campbell: Is North Carolina ready for political regime change? Tom Campbell looks at 15 years of GOP rule in North Carolina and considers if it is time for a change. Watch Now: Related Video New York City buzzes with expectation of Taylor Swift's rumoured July 3 wedding Beef Prices Near Records Beef Prices Near Records Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board