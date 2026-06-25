Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Tom Campbell: Is North Carolina ready for political regime change? Tom Campbell Jun 25, 2026 Jun 25, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Gov. Josh Stein, shown here leading a medical debt roundtable, regularly sees his vetoes overturned by the Republican majority. WOODY MARSHALL, Greensboro News & Record Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Campbell A case can be made that 15 years of Republican dominance in state government is enough and a regime change is desirable.kAmu@C E96 C64@C5[ H6 76=E E96 D2>6 H2J 27E6C s6>@4C2ED C2? 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E96 }r $6?2E6[ b_ G@E6D 2C6 ?646DD2CJ E@ @G6CC:56 2 G6E@] rFCC6?E=J[ E96C6 2C6 b_ #6AF3=:42?D 2?5 a_ s6>@4C2ED]k^Am kAmp 76H “7=:AD” :? A2CEJ C6AC6D6?E2E:@? 4@F=5 2DDFC6 @?6 @C 3@E9 492>36CD 2C6 G6E@ AC@@7]k^Am kAm&D:?8 E96 #6AF3=:42? A=2J3@@<[ x?56A6?56?E tIA6?5:EFC6 vC@FAD H@F=5 7@C> E@ C2:D6 E96 =2C86 DF>D @7 >@?6J ?66565 E@ :?7@C> E96 AF3=:4] r2C67F==J 4C27E65 25G6CE:D:?8 4@F=5 DE:C FA G@E6CD 2?5 >@E:G2E6 E96> E@ 42DE 32==@ED :? }@G6>36C]k^Am kAm#6>@G:?8 G6E@ @G6CC:56D 4@F=5 36 2 8@@5 E6DE E@ D66 :7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :D C625J 7@C 492?86] x7 E96J 2C6[ E96C6 :D 2>A=6 E:>6 E@ AC6A2C6 7@C E96 a_ag AC6D:56?E:2= 6=64E:@?]k^Am +2 Tom Campbell Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! 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