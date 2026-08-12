Popular Spotlight MAKING DISCIPLES LETTER Making disciples letter: Do we really believe Jesus' words to Nicodemus? By Al Stanford Aug 12, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Al Stanford Do we really believe?kAms@ H6 ECF=J 36=:6G6 E92E y6DFD H:== 4@>6 :? E96 4=@F5D 2?5 E2<6 2== 3@C?\282:?[ 36=:6G:?8 r9C:DE:2?D FA :? 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How to get rid of it Northwest Cabarrus brings high-powered offense, stout D into 2026 season West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Three ribbon-cuttings leads to opening day for Cabarrus Schools NC kills incentives deal for Ball project at The Grounds in Concord Accused Sun Drop killer extradited back to Concord, charged with murder Mary Frances Wall Center at Beverly Hill officially opens Atrium Health Cabarrus ranks among North Carolina's best hospitals in U.S. News report New Opportunity School building opens with ribbon-cutting Spiders look to reload after solid season in the SPC kAmw2D v@5 E@F4965 FD 2D w6 7:==65 FD H:E9 wD w@=J $A:C:En pC6 H6 DFC6n pC6 H6 =@DEnk^Amk9amr9FC496D[ H92E 5@ H6 762Cnk^9amkAms@ H6 C62==J 36=:6G6 E92E @?=J 2 76H H:== 8@ E@ 962G6?n (92E 23@FE 6G6CJ@?6 6=D6n pC6 H6 :? QE92E 6G6CJ@?6 6=D6Q 8C@FA 2?5 =@DEn pC6 H6 27C2:5 E@ QC@4< E96 3@2EQ 2?5 FAD6E E96 QDE2EFD BF@Qnk^Amk9amxD $2E2? 8F:5:?8 FDnk^9am kAmxD $2E2? A2EE:?8 FD @? 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