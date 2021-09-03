Concord 1996 Olympic torch runners look back on 25th anniversary

Finding out then

For Stafford, who was 68 at the time, finding out she was selected was like finally being recognized.

"I just could not believe that I had been chosen. That was the farthest thing from my mind, but it was also an honor, I thought, for me," Stafford explained.

Arthette Walker, Stafford's daughter, said that seeing her mother be asked to take part in the relay was significant, especially as part of the African-American community.

Muhammad Ali, a 1960 Olympic gold boxer, lit the flame for the 1996 opening ceremony. Walker said she remembers seeing Ali light the flame. And that flame was in-part carried by her mother.

“It meant a lot to our family because it meant we were able to be witnesses to something we were not expecting to see in our lifetime. Even now it still means a lot," Walker said.

For Stafford, she said it was a moment where she felt she had finally made it.