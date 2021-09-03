Concord 1996 Olympic torch runners look back on 25th anniversary

Twenty-five years ago the Olympic flame passed through Concord by way of four torch runners on its journey to Atlanta, Georgia for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.
Three of those torch runners, dubbed "community heroes" then, sat down with the Independent Tribune to look back at relay day.
This summer the Olympics were held after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summer Olympic Games have only been cancelled, and even then just three times — all due to world wars. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 postponement was the first in history.
The postponement made it possible for there to be summer Olympic Games held during the 25 anniversary of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.
In 1996, the first torch was lit in Olympia, Greece before starting its 84-day, 15,000 mile trip through 42 of the United States to reach Atlanta, Georgia.
It passed through Concord on the fifty-ninth day.
Harriet Stafford, Rebecca Patten, Lori Earls-Cahoon and Wallace Readling — just four torch bears of the 10,000 across the states — were all selected by a 60-person panel to run the flame through Concord.
The torch runner criteria was simple: while runners didn't have to be athletes, they did have to honor the spirit of the Olympics and have a positive influence on their community.
Finding out then
For Stafford, who was 68 at the time, finding out she was selected was like finally being recognized.
"I just could not believe that I had been chosen. That was the farthest thing from my mind, but it was also an honor, I thought, for me," Stafford explained.
Arthette Walker, Stafford's daughter, said that seeing her mother be asked to take part in the relay was significant, especially as part of the African-American community.
Muhammad Ali, a 1960 Olympic gold boxer, lit the flame for the 1996 opening ceremony. Walker said she remembers seeing Ali light the flame. And that flame was in-part carried by her mother.
“It meant a lot to our family because it meant we were able to be witnesses to something we were not expecting to see in our lifetime. Even now it still means a lot," Walker said.
For Stafford, she said it was a moment where she felt she had finally made it.
"I came from a long way and we weren’t always recognized. It was okay for me to work for you, but basically that was as far as it would go. It had a lot of meaning. It meant that I had arrived," Stafford said.
Stafford was nominated as a runner by fellow torch bearer Rebecca Patten for her work at Operation Breadbasket, later named Harriet B. Stafford Operation Breadbasket for her dedication, which helped provide food to families in need.
Patten said she wanted Stafford to be recognized for her tireless work.
"It was and still is an important resource for our community," Patten said.
While Patten was ecstatic to learn that Stafford was chosen, she was surprised to hear that she would also participate in the relay.
Patten had been nominated for her work with and part in founding the Academic Leaning Center. To tie the two women together even tighter, Stafford served on the founding board for the center.
At the time, Patten was also director for the Community Free Clinic, which she credits to her nomination and selection.
“I found that the people who were patients at the Community Free Clinic gave to me more than I ever gave to them,” Patten said “They were incredible people and the impact they had on my life changed me completely.”
For Earls-Cahoon, being selected as a torch runner was also a surprise, one she almost missed.
The notification letter came in a FedEx envelope that was left on her doorstep. But something told her to look out on her porch that day, and thank goodness she did.
She didn't know who nominated her. It wasn't until after the relay that a colleague at Legal Aid, where Earls-Cahoon has worked for almost 35 years, came forward and shared the nomination letter.
Readling was nominated for his work in raising money for multiple sclerosis. For years he participated in "Breakaway to the Beach" a 155-mile bike ride to Myrtle Beach to raise funds for research, which benefited the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Charlotte.
He was also a United Way coordinator while he was with the United Postal Service in Charlotte.
Trying to prepare
While each runner only had to carry a torch about six tenths of a mile, before passing on the flame, Stafford and Earls-Cahoon said they needed practice.
Stafford remembers her husband dropping her off at the top of the street so she could walk laps.
Earls-Cahoon, a self professed "couch potato" at the time, said the relay was out of her comfort zone and she wanted to be ready and started exercising.
On the day of the relay when her torch was finally lit, Earls-Cahoon said she took off running like a shot to reach Readling and light his torch .
Running the relay
The Olympic torch passed through Concord Monday, June 24, 1996.
Earls-Cahoon's torch was the first to be lit in Concord. With her family around her, she said she remembers being nervous and excited. But she didn't appreciate at the time just what a moment it was.
Having more than two decades to reminisce, she said it's still a shock that she did it.
“I’m still flabbergasted that I was nominated and chosen,” Earls-Cahoon said. “I have done something that my kids can say, ‘Hey my mom was a torch runner.’”
For Patten, her favorite moment of the relay was taking off — after Readling lit her torch —toward Stafford.
“The most important thing about that run for me was lighting Mrs. Stafford’s torch,” Patten said. “Because she was and still is such an important part of my life.”
Stafford was standing at Church Street and Winecoff Avenue with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren lining the streets along with students from Stafford's school crossing guard days.
As she began to run with the torch, her family began to sing and old hymn.
I’m running, I’m running/
Trying to make 100/
because 99 and a half won’t do/
It’s an uphill journey/
but I’m trying to make 100/
cause 99 and a half won’t do
She said that while the singing was appreciated by some and maybe by others not so much, she was glad to have those voices surrounding her.
"It made me feel so good to know that that family was there to support me," she explained.
Keeping the torches
The runners were only allowed to light their torches during the relay, and afterward they could keep them. But what to do with them was another story.
For Earls-Cahoon, she admitted that it sat tucked in a corner behind a laundry basket for years, away from running children. But her husband took it off the floor one day and had it placed on a wall mount for display where it now rests in her home.
Patten chose to keep hers as a mantel piece sitting just under a family photo.
Stafford also had hers resting on the mantel for years until recently, when her daughter took to the internet to look up the Olympic torches and realized what a piece of history her mother held.
She sent it off to be mounted on a display as a gift for Stafford's 93rd birthday, which is Sunday Sept. 5.
The oldest of the group and the only African-American, Stafford has a different appreciation for the opportunity they all four shared.
"It means a whole lot to have been able to carry that torch. As I grew older, I realized how important it was at that time that I was allowed to do this," she said.
The Independent Tribune could not get in contact with Wallace Readling for this story, and used information from publicly archived articles.