Concord announces Copperfield Boulevard lane closures for construction
featured top story

Concord announces Copperfield Boulevard lane closures for construction

  Updated
The City of Concord notified the public that Copperfield Boulevard NE will see some lane closers over the next few weeks due to construction. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD — Lane closures are expected on Copperfield Boulevard NE due to construction for the next three weeks.

On Monday, June 21, City of Concord contract crews will begin milling and paving work along Copperfield Boulevard NE. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to last three weeks.

Work will begin on Copperfield Boulevard NE at the intersection with NC-3/Branchview Drive NE and proceed along Copperfield Boulevard NE to the intersection with Vinehaven Drive NE.

This work will result in temporary lane closures; however, no detours are anticipated.

Crews will work during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, for the duration of the project.

