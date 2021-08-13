Concord City Council approves tax-based incentives for billion dollar beverage hub

The investment breakdown from Ball Corp is $383,874,400 in private investment and the packaging facility will create 220 jobs with an average wage of $70,555, which is about $30,000 more than the county's average. This will create an annual payroll impact of more than $15.5 million per year.

The local seven year grant will break down to $11,345,918 from the county and $7,359,514 from the city totaling $18,705,432. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $3,300,959.

RRB Beverage Operations Inc. will invest $553,000,000 into the project and will create 323 jobs at an average wage of $50,387, which is about $10,000 more than the county's average.

The local seven year grant will break down to $17,193,212 from the county and $11,152,354 from the city, totaling $28,345,565. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $5,002,158.

Red Bull will also be investing $140 million into this project and will create 90 jobs with an average wage of $50,367, which is again about $10,000 above the county's average.

The local seven year grant breaks down to about $4,549,809 from the county and $2,951,227 from the city, totaling $7,501,036. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $1,323,712.

In total, all three grants come to about $54,552,033. In comparison, the beverage hub will invest about $1 billion, which does not include the payroll impact from wages.