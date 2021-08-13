Concord City Council approves tax-based incentives for billion dollar beverage hub

The Concord City Council approved three 85 percent tax based Economic Development Incentive Grants for Red Bull, Ball, and RRB Beverage Operations Inc. for the beverage hub headed for The Grounds at Concord.
The city, county and Governor Roy Cooper announced the Red Bull and Rauch beverage manufacturing, filling and distribution campus July 13. The development project was stated to be the largest in Cabarrus County history, since the Philip Morris plant, with $740 million in planned investment.
Governor Cooper announced largest economic development project in Cabarrus County history with $1.8 billion in economic impact for the state.
The Red Bull and Rauch North America announcement came the same day that the Job Development Investment Grants (JDIG) — an incentive program that provides cash grants directly to a company when the company creates jobs and invests in the state — were approved by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee. The project’s home in Concord was facilitated by JDIGs, and it is expected that $4.2 million will be paid over 12 years. During that time, the project’s economic impact on the state is projected to be $1.8 billion.
A few weeks later Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp announced that it will invest $383.8 million to join Red Bull and Rauch’s beverage manufacturing hub.
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
Together, the three companies will invest over $1 billion in Cabarrus County by 2027, creating more than 600 jobs at an overall average wage of $57,393.
This complex will have the capacity to not only convert aluminum coil into beverage containers but also fill the containers and package them for distribution throughout the southeast from the hub located at The Grounds at Concord.
The beverage hub will be comprised of a packaging facility, a canning facility and a distribution center.
Ball Corp will have an 800,000-square-foot four-line beverage packaging facility capable of producing 6.4 billion units per year.
RRB Beverage Operations Inc. will have a state-of-the-art can filling operation, consisting of 1.4 million square feet of factory, distribution and office space.
Red Bull will haven an 800,000-square-foot supra-regional distribution center.
The Economic Development Incentive Grant the council approved August 12 is set for seven years for each of the three companies starting 2023 through 2029.
When the beverage hub was announced, the city stated that it planned to hold public hearings regarding tax based incentives for the development.
The primary objective of economic development incentives is to promote local investment and hiring. The grant was given based off of property taxes that would be paid to the city and Cabarrus County during the seven year period. The grant looked at the owed taxes for that time frame and granted 85 percent of it back to the developers.
The investment breakdown from Ball Corp is $383,874,400 in private investment and the packaging facility will create 220 jobs with an average wage of $70,555, which is about $30,000 more than the county's average. This will create an annual payroll impact of more than $15.5 million per year.
The local seven year grant will break down to $11,345,918 from the county and $7,359,514 from the city totaling $18,705,432. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $3,300,959.
RRB Beverage Operations Inc. will invest $553,000,000 into the project and will create 323 jobs at an average wage of $50,387, which is about $10,000 more than the county's average.
The local seven year grant will break down to $17,193,212 from the county and $11,152,354 from the city, totaling $28,345,565. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $5,002,158.
Red Bull will also be investing $140 million into this project and will create 90 jobs with an average wage of $50,367, which is again about $10,000 above the county's average.
The local seven year grant breaks down to about $4,549,809 from the county and $2,951,227 from the city, totaling $7,501,036. The net total of city and county taxes for that seven year period will be $1,323,712.
In total, all three grants come to about $54,552,033. In comparison, the beverage hub will invest about $1 billion, which does not include the payroll impact from wages.