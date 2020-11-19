Concord Mac Tabby Cat Café: There's a new cat in town

“I feel like it is a little bit underrated and when people see it and experience it, walk down the roads, they will be able to see what we see,” she said. “We’re excited to bring a whole new group to the Downtown Concord area. We love it there.”

As Konawalik was starting the process to sign for the Market Street location, she and her broker found out about the LMG mixed-use project that is coming to downtown and learned that one of the apartment buildings will be across the street from the café. Konawalik said it was quite the welcome surprise.

“Having people right across the street from your business is a good feeling,” Konawalik said. “We come from NoDa, and it is kind of the same thing. Our building there was built in 1927, and right across the street there are brand new condos. So aesthetically, it is such a nice thing to see the old versus the new and see people go between both. And I think that same kind of feeling is going to happen in Downtown Concord.”

The old mixed with the new is an aesthetic Konawalik plans to incorporate with the Concord café. They are restoring 9 windows that were previously in buildings on Union Street to use as part of the wall separating the café and cat lounge.

They are also creating the serving bar out of 118-year old rafters from a barn in Cabarrus County.