Concord native advances in rank to Captain

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Moss is most proud of leading sailors and Marines.

" I am proud of having the opportunity to be a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Instructor, Aircraft Handling Officer, Commanding Officer, and Weapons Officer (Gun Boss)," said Moss.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Moss, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

"I love doing the various jobs over the past 36 years and have been blessed to promote from seaman recruit to chief petty officer and then selected in 1999 to become a Naval Officer and promote from ensign to captain," added Moss. "In the limited duty officer community we have only had eight previous seaman recruit to captains and I am honored to be number nine."