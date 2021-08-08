Concord native advances in rank to Captain

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
Captain Rodney Moss is a 1985 Northwest Cabbarus High graduate and a 2016 Brandman University graduate. Moss joined the Navy 36 years ago after speaking with a fellow sailor.
"I joined the Navy after a discussion with hospital corpsman third class Jerry Long (deceased)," said Moss. "He told me that joining the Navy would make me a man, build character, and allow me to go places and see things my classmates will never experience. I took his advice and never looked back."
Today, Moss serves as a Fleet Liaison Officer.
Moss' favorite part of the job is the opportunities he has had throughout his career.
"My favorite part is interacting with the entire Fleet with their concerns with Launch and Recovery systems, Flight Deck Firefighting equipment and equipment associated with Air Capable Ships," said Moss.
Naval Air Systems Command is headquartered in Patuxent River, Maryland, with military
and civilian personnel stationed at eight locations across the continental United States and one site overseas.
According to Navy officials, Naval Air Systems Command ensures warfighter's mission success through delivering timely, effective and sustainable Naval aviation capabilities.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Moss is most proud of leading sailors and Marines.
" I am proud of having the opportunity to be a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Instructor, Aircraft Handling Officer, Commanding Officer, and Weapons Officer (Gun Boss)," said Moss.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Moss, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"I love doing the various jobs over the past 36 years and have been blessed to promote from seaman recruit to chief petty officer and then selected in 1999 to become a Naval Officer and promote from ensign to captain," added Moss. "In the limited duty officer community we have only had eight previous seaman recruit to captains and I am honored to be number nine."