Concord officially opens first mountain biking trail

"It's awesome seeing people get out here and riding it and just seeing how much fun they are having," Brown said. "One of the biggest things is just seeing kids out here and getting them involved."

There were several middle and high school mountain bike enthusiast in attendance with the Cabarrus Cog Crushers, a local mountain biking group that includes students in the area. Tanner, a youth from the Cabarrus Cog Crushers said his favorite sport was mountain biking. The group was an integral part of creating the trails, Central Carolina Cycling Club President Matt Hartman said.

Hartman joined the trail project years ago and offered the club as a source of volunteers to help carve out the trail. Since then, he said there have been about 50 volunteers working on and off for two years.

"Axes, shovels, blood, sweat and tears," Hartman said. "We did what we had to do to pull this thing off."

Hartman also put several man hours into working the trail, especially during the pandemic.

"This was my COVID project," Hartman said. "This was my isolation. I could come out here, work out here three or four hours a night and then come back out and socially distance and do what I needed to and stay safe."