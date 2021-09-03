Concord officially opens first mountain biking trail

CONCORD — The Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail, the first mountain bike trail in Concord, just officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening.
The trail, which was a project started over four years ago, is on 36-acres of property and contains four miles of trail. There are features suitable for beginner through expert level riders. The trail was carved out by numerous volunteers from the community who put in thousands of hours of work. In May of this year, the Concord City Council approved the name Brown Mill for the trail.
The Tarheel Trailblazers, a nonprofit made up of mountain bike enthusiasts, helped keep the project going. The trailblazers, which are 650 members strong, have built or maintained about 200 miles of trail in the area. The group worked with the city to help design and build the trail.
Council member Brian King was one of the major supporters of this project, bringing in Jerry Adams, who is experienced in creating maintain bike trails, to the project. But while Adams was willing to help, he brought Kevin Brown into the project, who became the volunteer trail coordinator.
Brown put in over 1,000 hours overseeing the trail's creation. When the ribbon was cut, he said he was just finally glad to see it being used.
"It's awesome seeing people get out here and riding it and just seeing how much fun they are having," Brown said. "One of the biggest things is just seeing kids out here and getting them involved."
There were several middle and high school mountain bike enthusiast in attendance with the Cabarrus Cog Crushers, a local mountain biking group that includes students in the area. Tanner, a youth from the Cabarrus Cog Crushers said his favorite sport was mountain biking. The group was an integral part of creating the trails, Central Carolina Cycling Club President Matt Hartman said.
Hartman joined the trail project years ago and offered the club as a source of volunteers to help carve out the trail. Since then, he said there have been about 50 volunteers working on and off for two years.
"Axes, shovels, blood, sweat and tears," Hartman said. "We did what we had to do to pull this thing off."
Hartman also put several man hours into working the trail, especially during the pandemic.
"This was my COVID project," Hartman said. "This was my isolation. I could come out here, work out here three or four hours a night and then come back out and socially distance and do what I needed to and stay safe."
While the mountain biking groups were out en masse for the opening, Council member King said the community has also requested these amenities.
King said that community surveys show that residents want more areas in Concord for passive activities like hiking and mountain biking in the city. And having the trails may also help attract peopel to the area. The trail is just two and a half miles from Downtown Concord and its businesses. King said he has worked with the Cabarrus Visitors Bureau to discuss marketing the trails to tourists. A representative form the Cabarrus County Visitors Bureau was also at the ribbon cutting.
"One of the things that this Charlotte region is realizing is that mountain biking is becoming sort of a destination and I think this is something that we could leverage," King said. "I think this is a mustard seed for more things to come."
The entrance and parking lot to the Brown Mill Mountain Biking Trail can be accessed at 7 2nd Street SW.