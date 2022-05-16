Concord police officers receive Medal of Valor from president

This year there were 1,500 applicants. A statement went out over social media from the Concord Police Department about the award recipients.

"Our officers were selected to receive this award for their courage during the events on December 16, 2020, and for Officer Jason Shuping's sacrifice," it read.

The president also took note of two award recipients, Shuping included, who were receiving the award posthumously.

"Two of our honorees, Officer Jason Shuping and Lt. Jared Lloyd, are not with us today because they gave their lives in the full service of their communities and this nation," Biden said.

He asked the room to recognize both families.

Before the awards were presented to the Concord officers, a statement was read.

"Fallen Officers Jason Shuping and Officers Kyle Baker, Paul Stackenwalt, Kaleb Robinson of the Concord North Carolina Police Department engaged a suspect in a busy retail area who opened fire on the officers and took a woman hostage. The officers fired at the suspect to turn attention away from their colleagues and shielded each other with their own bodies until they ended the threat. During the gun fight, Officer Shuping paid the ultimate sacrifice. All four men demonstrated courageous action in a volatile encounter with a gunman to protect the public," the statement read.

Congressman Richard Hudson released a statemen promising that the community will never forget Shuping's sacrifice.

"Officers Shuping, Baker, Stackenwalt, and Robinson displayed incredible courage to protect our community," Hudson said. "We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by Officer Shuping and his family. Today's Medal of Valor awards will ensure his life and the actions of his colleagues that day receive the recognition they deserve. Police officers are facing threats like never before, but I am grateful for the service of brave law enforcement officers like Jason Shuping, Kyle Baker, Paul Stackenwalt, and Kaleb Robinson."

During the ceremony, the president presented the award to Officer Kyle Baker, Officer Paul Stackenwalt, Officer Kaleb Robinson and Haylee Shuping, wife of fallen Officer Jason Shuping, who received the award on her husband's behalf.