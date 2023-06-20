Concord received some national exposure as it was highlighted as part of Fortune’s newly-released list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families.”

Concord, which was ranked No. 20, was selected as the best place to live for families in North Carolina.

Charlotte Business Journal was the first to report on the story.

“Concord feels like a reprieve from the new construction and swelling population of its metropolitan neighbor Charlotte, while still offering lots to keep you busy,” Fortune wrote.

In a short descriptor of the city, Fortune noted Concord is home to various attractions including Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills and that “51 percent of its schools rank above average for quality education, according to GreatSchools.org. “

"We're quite excited about that," Mayor Bill Dusch said of the recognition. "A lot of good things have been happening in the past few years. This just adds to the list of things that we're proud about, of being a city that people want to come to."

Concord has exploded in population in the past two decades, from roughly 56,000 people in 2000 to around 110,000 people today.

The city has also grown increasingly more diverse over the years, as about 22 percent of residents are Black while 14 percent of residents are Hispanics, according to current U.S. Census data.

Fortune said the cities on the list “share a range of qualities that can act as antidotes to loneliness,” which increased among individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our analysis of nearly 1,900 cities across the country, the best places to live scored high on assets like health care, education, and resources for seniors—all of which can help fight isolation and build social ties,” Fortune wrote.

The top five cities were Cambridge, Massachusetts; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Silver Spring, Maryland; Tualatin, Oregon; and Middletown, Delaware.

Fortune’s ranking focused on the top places where multigenerational families, many of whom are both raising their children and caring for aging parents, are most likely to have access to critical resources, such as public schools, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.