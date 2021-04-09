Concord residents call for Councilman King's resignation

A few Concord residents spoke at Thursday's city council meeting and called for the resignation of a council member.
During the public comment period, two residents, Trenton and Courtney Whalen, read a letter sent to council describing a verbal confrontation between Councilman Brian King and a parent at R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School.
The letter, which Trenton Whalen said was written and reviewed by at least 12 District 2 residents, stated that on March 30 King got out of his car during carpool pick up and walked toward the school. Witnesses stated that King recognized a female parent and started a verbal confrontation with her, mentioning some social media posts she made about him. The woman tried to leave the conversation, witnesses said. They also said King was exhibiting aggressive and threatening behavior. The school cross guard became concerned and called over a resource officer. Once the officer approached King, the woman left with her children.
She described being shaken by the encounter.
The letter also made several accusations about King stating that he had been removed from local businesses and organizations due to inappropriate behavior. None of those incidents have been confirmed.
Both Whalens said King's behavior at the school did not fit that of a council member.
"Everyone can have a bad day, but this pattern is deeply concerning and is becoming too frequent to allow to continue. This behavior is not acceptable for anyone, much less a leader in our community. Many of us have spoken directly to Mr. King, and are appalled to hear him place blame on everyone else around him for the way he continues to behave. The job of a public servant is to listen to his constituents and act accordingly, but Mr. King is not interested in anyone’s opinion other than his own, and he can no longer effectively represent District 2," Courtney Whalen said. "We agree that it is time for a change to allow Mr. King to seek the help he needs to become a more effective community member. Council members are expected to conduct themselves respectfully and lead by example. Over the last 2 years, Mr. King’s actions have been arrogant, disrespectful, aggressive, and embarrassing. We are asking for Mr. King’s immediate resignation so that he can take time to focus on personal growth as a member of this community."
The letter asked the council to open an investigation into accusations about King's s conduct, allegations of alcohol abuse, inappropriate personal use of city resources, and aggressive behavior to intimidate and coerce constituents. The letter also asked for King's title as Mayor Pro-Tem to be removed and to take him off committee assignments.
Another Concord resident, Brian Floyd, spoke during the public comment period and directly spoke to King.
"There is no question in my mind that you love this city very much and there is no question in my mind that you have great ideas and have everything that it takes to e a great council man. I am very concerned and very disappointed in the fact that these things do keep coming up," Floyd said.
He also stated that King had the potential to make good changes in the city. But Floyd said he was concerned about King's role as an elected official.
"Accountability and responsibility are very important as a representative of this city," Floyd said. "The city has a lot going on and the council has a lot to deal with. We don't need these distractions from city business."
In an email sent Friday to the Independent Tribune, King stated that the claims made against him are false.
"As a City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem, I take the concerns of all Concord residents very seriously. At the same time, it's important that I consider the merits of any allegations when determining how much time and attention I allocate to them," King stated. "False claims of me being thrown out of establishments and cryptic assertions of inappropriate behavior would receive no attention from most public officials, especially when signed dishonestly on behalf of the District at-large. But because I serve at the pleasure of our citizens - even ones who audaciously assume they speak for the entire community - I'm happy to address the letter anonymously sent to our City."
For the incident at the school, King did not address the verbal confrontation.
"And regarding car-rider line protocol, I had a very constructive conversation with the School Resource Officer and can assure all that I'll adhere to the rules set forth if I have any reason to be in drop-off/pick-up at my alma mater again," his statement read.
This is in reference to a part of the letter that stated King ignored carpool and COVID protocols while at the pick-up.
Following the close of the meeting, King did state that he felt the accusations made against him were personal attacks rather than stemming from concern for his position as a council member.
The council did not take any action based off of the letter Thursday evening and did not state if it would be addressed later.