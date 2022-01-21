County taking input on new Mount Pleasant athletic fields

MOUNT PLEASANT - Cabarrus County leaders are taking feedback on the design of athletic fields in Mt. Pleasant. The fields will exist as part of a larger campus along Washington Street that includes a new library/senior center facility.

Here's an opportunity to share what you’d like incorporated into the plan for the 29-acre site.

Drop in to let county officials know:

• What sports and outdoor activities are important to you?

• How satisfied you are with athletic fields in the eastern part of Cabarrus?

The information will be used to inform layout and function.

The drop-in public input meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant 8615 Park Dr.