Top Story Spotlight AARP produces video to fight summer scams From staff reports Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 The 2026 Summer Scam Jam video can be found on the AARP of North Carolina YouTube channel: youtube.com/AARPNorthCarolina1. AARP of North Carolina Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Watch this short program to learn how to prevent, spot and report seasonal fraud and scams and how to find help if you need some. kAmpp#! :D @776C:?8 }@CE9 r2C@=:?:2?D 2 ?6H H2J E@ =62C? 9@H E@ C64@8?:K6 2?5 2G@:5 D42>D E9:D DF>>6C E9C@F89 2 DE2E6H:56 7C2F5 AC6G6?E:@? 42>A2:8?]k^AmkAm%96 @C82?:K2E:@? 2??@F?465 :ED Q$F>>6C $42> y2>[Q 2 a_\>:?FE6 @?\56>2?5 G:56@ AC@8C2> 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A C6D:56?ED — A2CE:4F=2C=J @=56C 25F=ED 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D — :56?E:7J 4@>>@? 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