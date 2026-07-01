Top Story Spotlight KANNAPOLIS Kannapolis Police Chief Spry announces retirement plans From staff reports Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry talks with people during a National Night Out event. City of Kannapolis Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry will retire Sept. 29 after more than three decades with the Kannapolis Police Department, ending a law enforcement career that began with the city in 1994.kAm$ACJ[ H9@ 3642>6 49:67 :? a_a_[ 2??@F?465 9:D C6E:C6>6?E E9:D H66<] w6 :D E96 `aE9 A@=:46 49:67 :? z2??2A@=:DV ``c\J62C 9:DE@CJ 2?5 @?=J E96 7@FCE9 D:?46 E96 4:EJVD :?4@CA@C2E:@? :? `hgc]k^AmkAmr:EJ |2?286C (:=>6C |6=E@? 4C65:E65 $ACJ H:E9 DEC6?8E96?:?8 3@E9 E96 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 :ED C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAmQu@C @G6C b_ J62CD[ %6CCJ 92D D6CG65 2D 2 4@C?6CDE@?6 @7 E96 z2??2A@=:D 4@>>F?:EJ[Q |6=E@? 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E96 4@>:?8 52JD]k^Am Kannapolis Police Chiefs Marion Talbert 1909-1910Robert E. Goble 1910-1921J.L. Boger 1921-1924Ira T. Chapman 1924-1952Henry T. Barnes 1952-1956E.M. Logan 1956-1958Claude Stewart 1958-1961R.L. Ketchie 1961-1982Ira T. Yow 1982-1991Paul D. Brown 1991-2007James “Woody” Chavis Jr. 2007-2019Terry Spry 2020-2026 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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