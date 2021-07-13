Skydiving accident in Salisbury leads to death of S.C. man

SALISBURY – A mid-air trick appears to have led to the death of a skydiver in Rowan County Monday, July 12, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) press release.

RCSO said shortly before 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Piedmont Skydiving, 520 Airport Road, Salisbury, in reference to a skydiving accident.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim on the ground. The victim, Brandon James Price, 31, a resident of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was an experienced skydiver. Price was doing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks, when he got stuck upside down, RCSO said.

Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground causing significant injuries.

People on scene contacted Rowan 911 and began CPR on Price. EMS arrived at the location and took over CPR, but shortly after 2:02 p.m., Price was pronounced dead.

The RCSO Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location and took over the investigation. There appears to be no foul play and the death appears to be accidental, the RCSO press release said.