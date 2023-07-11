KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with numerous fun activities and events for the entire family.

The Savannah Bananas’ baseball games at Atrium Health Ball Park are sold out this week.

The Gem Theatre Summer Matinee series continues on Tuesdays. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com. See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series

The Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 13. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods.

While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Thursdays on Main is back with the Cat5 Band. The Cat5 Band got its start in 2019 and has won numerous awards since then, including, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Group of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Instrumentalist of the Year. This high energy band plans music of all genres.

Bring a blanket or law chair to Veterans Park on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. and enjoy a free concert by Cat 5. Grab a hot dog from food vendor Taste of Chicago and a dessert from Holy Cookie Dough. Alcoholic beverages will be sold on-site.

Children 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or smoking please. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol. Coolers are subject to inspection.

The Kid’s Art Workshops continues Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Does your child have an interest in art? Every Thursday through July 27, bring your child to the Gem Theater Event Room for a fun Art Workshop. During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week. Each workshop is $5 per child. To sign up and for more information visit: https://bit.ly/kids_artworkshop

At 8:45 p.m., on Friday, July 14, Movies in the Park features Puss in Boots at Village Park It is free family fun.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol and are subject to inspection. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Children 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or smoking please.

At 7 p.m., on Saturday, July 15, Stories Under the Stars with Mad Science is at the Kannapolis Library.

Mad Science will bring you a family-friendly show introducing you to the principals of air and pressure through a live science experiment. The audience will also see a hovercraft in action. This event is free to the public.

See the complete summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.